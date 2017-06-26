[Pride Month] Pia Wurtzbach's Miss Universe answer in Beki Lingo

Image credit: Metro Magazine





In celebration of Pride Month, Metro Magazine's July cover is Pia Wurtzbach. They made her re-do her winning Miss Universe answer. But here's the catch, Pia did it in "beki lingo" aka gay lingo.Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach who is always up to challenges, she did it and she nailed it.Watch her translate her famous Miss Universe Q&A in beki lingo to show her support for the LGBT community.Why should you be the next Miss Universe?Ang aneklabong titulo na Miss Universe(To be a Miss Universe)ay nyorehong shurungalan chie(is both an honor)at nyoresboomboomsilidad chuvaness.(and responsibility.)Pag akes ang nag-windra sa Miss Universe,(If I were to win Miss Universe,)kekemehin kes ang aking kabosesan(I will use my voice)upang maawrahan kineso ang mga shubataan(to influence the youth)at shumuas ang shunilang pagji-jisip(and I would raise awareness to certain causes)tulad chie ng HIV(like HIV awareness)na pak na pak at check na check(that is timely and relevant)sa bansang Pilipinas.(to my country, which is the Philippines.)Betty mae kes ipa-sightsung sa inyong mundo,(I want to show the world,)ay, sa shulawakan mae pala,(the universe rather,)na akes ay nyonfident at maganders(that I am confidently beautiful)at havey ang nyoso.(with a heart.)More more shulamat mae.(Thank you.)