Regine Velasquez 30th anniversary concert, new 30-song record album

Image Credit: MYXPH

After a long time, Regine Velasquez, popular for her wide vocal range and widely known as "Asia's Songbird", will release her new record album.That won't be her typical album though because this year, she is celebrating her 30 successful years in the entertainment industry.It will be a treat for all of the fans of the "Queen" Regine. According to Viva's big boss Vic del Rosario, the new record album will consist of 3 discs with 30 best songs of Regine, all originals. And that will be available just before her 30th-anniversary concert.Speaking of Regine Velasquez 2017 concert, we suggest that you start saving now because the concert will be on October 21, 2017, at Mall of Asia Arena, Bay City, Pasay, Philippines.Then, after the major concert, what's next? Boss Vic revealed that he has been convincing Regine to make a new movie with Viva. He is hoping that after the concert and if Regine says "yes," she'll have a new movie early 2018.