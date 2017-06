Image Credit: Solenn Heussaff

Netizens have fallen in love with the perfect couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico all over again. Who wouldn't be envious of how strong their relationship is? These two are a great example of two people having so much trust with each other.Solenn does Nico's makeup. The ever musculine Nico! Wow, he is unbelivably cool about it plus he was a beautiful, attractive woman.Can you imagine how much Nico had to put up for this make-up session? This only shows how game he is to challenges, how easy-going he is.The marriage of this couple is "relationship goal." Watch the video here: #SOLENNBEAUTY