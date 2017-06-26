Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's civil wedding, pictures and posts

Dear people with children: If you ever get married again be sure to give the kids a heads up, lest they find out via reporters calling them in the middle of the night."

I was afraid that I would feel like I would lose my freedom by getting married . Instead I feel joyful and free. Thank you #mayorabbybinay for officiating our civil wedding . A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

"Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh." #OfficiallyOffTheMarket A post shared by Hayden Kho, jr, M.D. (@dochayden) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

The celebrated founder and Medical Director of Belo Medical Group,, and longtime partnerfinally tied the knot in a simple civil wedding ceremony on June 21.Clad in an elegant ecru dress, Vicki was a picture of grace and happiness beside her tall and handsome groom. The wedding was officiated by incumbent Makati Mayor Abby Binay.(Image Credit: @scarletsnowbelo IG)Vicki and Hayden were supposed to be married in Paris this coming September. So this June civil wedding caught a lot of people by surprise, including Vicki's son, Quark Henares.Early Saturday morning (June 24), Quark supposedly posted this message on his FB page, according to pep.ph:The civil wedding was a very private affair, with hardly any fanfare. It was only made known to the public via simultaneous posts by Vicki and Hayden on their Instagram accounts.In her IG post, Dr. Belo wrote, "."Meanwhile, Hayden posted a picture of him and Dr. Belo caught in a passionate kiss and captioned it with: "Though it seemed like the civil wedding of Vicki and Hayden was a big secret, one person seemed to know more than anybody. That's none other than their two-year old daughter, Scarlet Snow, whose dress during the occasion was very much similar to that of her mom.Scarlet Snow's IG account (whose followers surpass that of Vicki and Hayden), also had a couple of pictures taken during the civil wedding.Vicki and Hayden had been together for 12 years now. They were said to have been engaged since 2010, according to a CNN report.The couple temporarily split in 2009 when the video scandal of actress Katrina Halili and Hayden Kho came out. Hayden's medical license was revoked but was reinstated five years later.Since then, Hayden had become a better man, becoming more spiritual in his journey. He fathered a child with Vicki Belo via in vitro fertilization. The result is a very smart and cute girl in the person of Scarlet Snow, who was born March 3, 2015.Vicki and Hayden's story proves that in love, age doesn't really matter, as they say. At 61, Dr. Belo looks very young and happy in the arms of her 37 year-old hubby, Hayden. That 24-year gap simply melts in the warmth of their love.