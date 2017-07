Why Vice Ganda is so thankful to Sharon Cuneta

Image Credit: Ganda Gabi, Vice!

GGV: Sharon Cuneta talks about Vice Ganda's guestings

Vice Ganda has achieved tremendous success in Philippine show business as a Filipino comedian, television presenter, endorser, actor, author, fashion icon, recording artist, and regular host/judge on ABS-CBN's noontime variety show "It's Showtime."He has everything that a showbiz personality could ask for. But it was wonderful to see Vice Ganda very emotional, looking back at how his legendary career began.He invited the megastar Sharon Cuneta — one of the most successful, powerful and respected actress/singer in the Philippines — at "Gandang Gabi, Vice!", his comedy talk show on ABS-CBN.Vice Ganda admitted that he had been wanting to personally thank Sharon Cuneta for what she did to his career.Coming from Vice Ganda himself, he said that Sharon was a very important part of his success. Sharon believed in him and gave him a stepping stone to showcase his talents at Sharon's Sunday night musical variety show called "The Sharon Cuneta Show" which ran from 1986 until 1997.Sharon was touched when Vice Ganda stated how grateful he is to the megastar. It was even heart-warming when Vice Ganda looked into Sharon's eyes and carefully expressed his sincere message:Vice Ganda: Noong wala pang ibang pumapansin sa'kin. Noong iilan-ilan pa lang, isa si Sharon Cuneta sa mga iilan-ilan na unang pumansin agad sa akin at naka-appreciate sa'kin. Salamat! Hindi ko po 'yon nakakalimutan. (Back in those days when nobody noticed me. When only a few did, Sharon was one of those few who noticed me at once and appreciated me. Thank you! I never forget that.)Sharon Cuneta talks about how Vice Ganda’s guestings made the "Sharon Cuneta Show" fun.---Maraming, maraming salamat!Thank you for having me.Hindi lang sa pag-guest mo dito sa GGV. Marami akong gustong ipagpasalamat sa'yo. Ikini-kwento ko nga do'n sa mga staff ko kanina habang nagbri-briefing kami sa kwarto. Sabi ko, malaki ang utang na loob ko kay Megastar. Oo, dahil kung ano'ng mga tinatamasa ko ngayon eh produkto ito ng mga itinulong mo sa akin no'ng nagsisimula pa lang ako.Diyos ko naman.Totoo.Nakaka-touch ka naman.No'ng wala pang masyadong pumapansin sa'kin. No'ng mga iilan-ilan pa lang. Isa si Sharon Cuneta sa mga iilan-ilan na unang pumansin agad sa akin at naka-appreciate sa'kin. Salamat.So sweet. Thank you, Vice. Thank you.Hindi ko po 'yon nakakalimutan.Thank you.Hindi ko po 'yon nakakalimutan.At saka, ako nami-miss kita kasi ka-text ko siya after Petrang Kabayo pa lang, 'di ba. 'Yong sabi ko you really deserve this, Vice. I'm so happy for you. Mula no'n, naging textmates kami. Eh ako 'yong tipong 'pag pasikat nang pasikat 'yong ano parang ako 'yong lumalayo. Lagi akong nando'n 'pag kailangan ako, kahit hindi ako tawagin. Pero ayokong parang pumapapel ako. Ayokong gano'n.Pero alam mo ba dati akala ko talaga, 'yon na 'yong peak ng career ko no'ng nag-guest ako sa Sharon Cuneta.Hindi. Lagi kang guest.Lagi. Lagi.At saka, gumaganda 'yong taping ko, pati ako sumasaya.Kaya nga ang sarap sa feeling kasi dati mga pangkaraniwang tao ang pinapasaya namin nila Kiray, nila Negi. Tapos no'ng dumating ka parang ang laking pangarap no'n, si Sharon Cuneta napapatawa ko at saka katabi ko siya. Katabi ko si Sharon. Tapos gusto niya nando'n ako sa tabi niya tapos pinapatawa niya 'ko. At isa pa sa pinagmamalaki ko na kinwento ko talaga sa nanay ko 'to. Pasko, pinadalhan niya 'ko ng regalo, 'yong mga macaroons. 'Di ba, 'yong pangkaraniwan tao ka bibigyan ka ni Sharon Cuneta ng regalo.Regular ka na nga halos no'n sa show ko.Kaya maraming, maraming salamat. Uulit-ulitin ko, hindi ko 'yon nakakalimutan.Thank you so much.Hindi ko nakakalimutan 'yon.At saka alam mo, talagang ang dami mong napapasayang tao. Ang layo ng narating mo. Alam mo hindi lahat binibigyan ng biyayang ganyan kaya 'yong estado mo, lagi mong tatandaan, you're in a very important position because you have a big responsibility. Gamitin mo para 'yong LGBT community rin, respetuhin pa lalo at lalong mataas ang tingin.Salamat. 6 years na ang GGV tapos 'di ba ang dami ko na rin namang bricks na tinamasa pero I was not given the chance to personally thank you. Oo, kasi dapat nagpapasalamat ka talaga, 'di ba? Nagpapasalamat ka. Kaya ang saya ko ngayon kasi I have the chance now personally say thank you, sincerely and genuinely. Ang laking bagay po sa akin. Maraming salamat.Naku, you deserve this.---We all know how comedic Vice Ganda is but on this special moment, he was emotional. He was trying to contain himself but you would get how big of a deal Sharon is in his life.It is nice to see big celebrities like him give us some insights of how they started and how they show gratitude to the people who helped them reach the top.It was such an eye-opener that in every man's success, there are people who believed in him, supported him and most of all, who wished all the best for him.Vice Ganda is so blessed and lucky for having the right people around him. He also showed that we should never forget to look back and give credit to the ones who are involved in the grand life that we are enjoying right now.Thank you, Vice Ganda, for reminding us that acknowledging the contribution of other people in our success is always the right thing to do.