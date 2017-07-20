AGT: Angelica Hale earns Golden Buzzer for 'Girl on Fire'

Image Credit: America's Got Talent

After watching half-Filipinoaudition for, a lot of people were already rooting for her to place high in the competition.On Tuesday night, July 18, the lovable kidney transplant survivor earned thefrom guest judge, Chris Hardwick.Performing Alicia Keys' 'This Girl is on Fire' with so much gusto and unbelievable power for a 9-year old, the young singer just wowed the crowd. Judges as well as a lot in the audience were on their feet after her performance.The chant of "Golden Buzzer, Golden Buzzer!" could be heard even before the judges could say a word.When Hardwick was asked what he thought, he said, "I mean, I'm so blown away because you walked out, and there's this like, you know you've got this like sneakers on, you looked like this adorable, little child. And then you opened your mouth and it was like, how did those pipes fit into that tiny body. You are unbelievable! I just feel like...Angelica, you are the chosen one!"Thereafter, Hardwick pressed the Golden Buzzer. And while Angelica was showered with golden confetti, she cried.Watch Angelica Hale's Golden Buzzer-worthy performance:Her parents, James and Eva Hale, couldn't help but shed tears of joy too, when Hardwick pressed the Golden Buzzer.At her very young age, Angelica has gone through so much. At age 4, she had strep bacteria in her lungs, which progressed to double pneumonia. The infection eventually led to multiple organ failure, up to the point that her kidneys no longer functioned.Her Filipino mom, Eva, became her kidney donor, when she was age six.Watch Angelica Hale's audition for AGT, where she sang 'Rise Up' by Andra Day:Angelica is not new to performing before large crowds. She has performed at The Miss America 2017 and the US Open in 2015, where she sang the National Anthem. She has also performed in several fundraising events for hospitals and other organizations.Aside from singing, Angelica plays the piano and is also an aspiring actress, with one short film (Medieval Sockocalypse) to her credit.