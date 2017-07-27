Bruno Mars '24K Magic' World Tour set for 2018 in Manila

Image Credit: @brunomars IG

Singer-songwriteris set to bring his "" to Manila in 2018.The 31 year-old artist will hold his upcoming concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 3, 2018.Concert promoter MMI Live made the official announcement on social media. Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting September 7, 2017 via SM Tickets. However, ticket prices are still under wraps.24 K Magic is a tour meant to support Bruno's third studio album of the same name. The album contain the hits "24K Magic", "That's What I Like", and "Versace on the Floor".The 24K Magic World Tour kicked off on March 28, 2017 at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp. The tour is ranked 10th by Pollstar in its midyear list of Top 100 Worldwide Tours, and has grossed $52.7 million up to the end of June.According to Live Nation, Mars sold more than a million tickets for the 24K Magic World Tour in 24 hours.It will not be the first time for Mars to perform in the Philippines. More than three years ago, he brought "" world tour to the country.Mars is wildly popular in Manila, and his songs are played almost anywhere.Filipinos simply love Bruno Mars' songs. They dance to his songs, sing them, and a Karaoke session won't be complete without at least one of his songs being performed by music-loving Filipinos.Bruno himself is half-Filipino. His father is Puerto Rican and his mother, Bernadette Bayot (now deceased) was a Filipina.The five-time Grammy Award winner is famous for the songs "Just The Way You Are", "When I Was Your Man", "Grenade", "Locked Out of Heaven", "Uptown Funk", "Runaway Baby", "Marry You", and "Versace on the Floor".With a net worth of approximately US$110 million, Bruno Mars has not forgotten his Filipino roots. He donated US $100,000 to Bantay Bata for the victims of Typhoon Haiyan, and another US$100,000 to the survivors of Typhoon Yolanda.