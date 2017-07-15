[Watch] Eat Bulaga July 14, 2017

Image Credit: Eat Bulaga

Watch Juan for all, all for Juan

Jackpot En Poy (July 14, 2017)

Lola's Playlist: Beat The Champoin | July 14, 2017

Music Hero: The Vocal Battle | July 14, 2017

Meet the very first AlDub scholar and more.Mercy, remove that hatred in your system. Move on.This segment shows the true purpose of Eat Bulaga! — to help less fortunate Filipinos and to give happiness to every Juan who supported them throughout the years.Included in this segment is the "Plastic ni Juan Project", where the plastic bottles they collect from the barangays they visit are turned into school armchairs, to be given to their chosen school in a specific barangay.Jackpot En Poy is a game segment based on the classic children's game rock–paper–scissors.Four players are paired to compete in the three-round segment. In the first round, the first pair plays against each other until one player wins three times.The next pair then plays against each other in the second round. The winners from the first two rounds then compete against each other to finally determine the ultimate winner. The winner of the game then moves on to the final round.In the final round, the player is presented with several Dabarkads, each holding different amounts of cash prize. The player will then pick three Dabarkads who he or she will play rock–paper–scissors against. The player plays against them one at a time.If the player wins against any of the Eat Bulaga! host, he or she will win the cash prize.Lola's Playlist was formerly a subsegment of Kalyeserye with AlDub. Child contestants sing hit songs from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s in this singing competition.Less than a month after the grand finals of the original edition, the contest was brought back with the new title Lola's Playlist: Beat the Champion to introduce a new batch of contestants who must beat the week's current champion.The new edition is no longer part of Kalyeserye, and is revived as a subsegment under Juan for All, All for Juan: Bayanihan of d' Pipol.Music Hero is a talent competition for children and young adults who are musically skilled.The original edition was a competition who are skilled at playing musical instruments, such as piano, guitar, or drums.Contestants must be 19 years old or below to join the contest. Seventeen-year-old electric guitarist Blaster Silonga was named as the "Ultimate Music Hero" in the grand finals.After the competition, the grand finalists became regular performers of the noontime show and became known as the Music Hero Band.Eat Bulaga! (or EB) is the longest running noontime variety show in the Philippines. Eat Bulaga! is aired Weekdays at 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm and Saturdays at 11:30 am to 2:30 pm (PST). The show is also broadcast worldwide through GMA Pinoy TV and via livestreaming on YouTube. The name approximately translates to "Lunchtime Surprise!".The show will celebrate its 38th year on Philippine television on July 29, 2017, holding the record of being the longest-running noontime variety program in the history of Philippine television.Its first overseas franchise was Eat Bulaga! Indonesia (became The New Eat Bulaga! Indonesia from 2014 to 2016), which last aired on Indonesia's antv, and premiered on Indonesia's SCTV on July 16, 2012. Eat Bulaga! became the first Philippine television show to be franchised by another country.Upcoming: Eat bulaga live streaming, Eat Bulaga live stream, Eat Bulaga Facebook, Jose Manalo Eat Bulaga