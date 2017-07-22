Eat Bulaga launches 1st Miss Millennial Philippines

Image Credit: Eat Bulaga

What people say on Facebook

In celebration of its 38th year,launched a new kind of contest today calledThe Philippines' longest-running noontime show will feature more than 30 local beauty title holders from several provinces, who will compete for the title of Miss Millennial Philippines 2017.The candidates will showcase the tourist spots in their provinces, and take the Eat Bulaga audience on a visual tour of the places of interest in their respective locales.The specific mechanics on how the candidates will be judged are still under wraps, but the contest is a noteworthy addition to the noontime show.The Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 competition will not only promote tourism, it will also make the Filipinos realize just how beautiful their country is.On Eat Bulaga's Facebook page, this message was posted with the Miss Millennial Philippines teaser:"Makikita natin ang iba't ibang ganda ng bawat probinsya sa Pilipinas! Ipapasyal tayo ng mga Miss Millennial Philippines! Ipapaalala nila sa atin na anuman ang nangyayari sa ating paligid, minsan may mga naririnig tayong hindi magandang balita, MARAMI PA RING DAHILAN PARA MAS LALO PA NATING MAHALIN AT IPAGMALAKI ANG ATING BANSA!Mahigit tatlumpung probinsya sa Pilipinas, nagpadala ng kanilang "Millennial Ambassadors" ng kanilang lugar na makikilala natin next week!"(We will see the different beauty of each province. The Miss Millennial Philippines candidates will take us on a tour.They will remind us that no matter what happens around us, sometimes we hear bad news, THERE ARE STILL LOTS OF REASONS TO LOVE OUR COUNTRY EVEN MORE AND BE PROUDER OF IT! More than thirty provinces in the Philippines, have sent the "Millennial Ambassadors" of their area, and we'll know them next week .)Watch Eat Bulaga's teaser on Miss Millennial Philippines 2017:Iba talaga Eat Bulaga d nauubusan ng Idea sa gimik. (Eat Bulaga is really different. They never run out of ideas to feature.)Sana ganito ang gawin ng mga media ipakita ang ganda bawat probinsya...(I hope this is what the media will do, to show the beauty of each province)Pwede din yan gawing (They can also make this an) International Beauty Contest. Parang (like) Ms World at Ms Universe.Kudos to Eat Bulaga 😍 Such a great show. Salamat sa pag asa at saya sa 38 yrs (Thank you for the hope and joy for) . Bago na naman tong aabangan :) (There's a new portion we will look forward to) You always come up with very entertaining serye (series), and more than that, ang ganda talaga ng advocacy :)(the advocacy is really beautiful) The best kayo (you are)! Forever Kapuso ❤Maganda to para sa tulad naming nasa ibang bansa (This is good for people like us who live in other countries)