Eat Bulaga's Miss Millennial Pampanga wins FB Favorite of the Week

Image Credit: Eat Bulaga

Image Credit: Montage Photography @ jasminbungay IG

Image Credit: @jasminbungay IG

, Pampanga's bet inwon the first award that the competition has given out.Miss Millennial Pampanga won the Facebook Favorite of the Week and was awarded PHP20,000 by Eat Bulaga. Her photo got the most likes on Facebook, gaining more than 9500 likes at the time of the awarding.Jasmin is from the municipality of Porac and won the Mutya ng Kapampangan 2016, which was held in San Fernando City.Posts on her social media reveal that Jasmin is a math wizard. A consistent honor student at the Angeles University Foundation, she has photos on her IG account where she shows her Certiticate of Recognition for academic excellence.She enjoys reading books by Lang Leav and loves the beach too, judging from her many photos by the sea.Like most of the competitors, Jasmin loves to travel. In a future episode, she will tour the audience in her home province, as is expected of a Miss Millennial Philippines contestant.Eat Bulaga's Miss Millennial Philippines competition will not only showcase the beautiful candidates from several provinces and cities, but also the places where they come from.Since it will promote tourism, the candidates themselves are supported by their respective local governments.The winner of the competition will receive a condominium unit, a car, and a cash prize, among others.