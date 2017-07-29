Former 'Eat Bulaga' host Julia Clarete marries Gareth McGeown

Image Credit: Julia Clarete, Francis Perez

The former host of "" (EB),, has recently married her boyfriend of six years, Gareth McGeown.Julia shared a photo of her and Irish husband Gareth on her Facebook page and thanked her fans for their congratulatory messages.The wedding ceremony was held on July 23 at the beautiful Ballynahinch Castle Hotel in Ireland.Julia hinted about the wedding when she shared a photo of what seemed like a part of a white dress on the day of the wedding. It did not come with any message, but her fans readily guessed it.Her next post on July 24, cofirmed her marriage with Gareth. With a photo of The 29th CCP Independent Film & Video Festival comes this message: "Happy to share that SKIT is part of the 29th CCP Gawad Alternatibo. :-) Great wedding gift indeed."After sharing a GMA article which asks whether or not she indeed got married, Julia finally posted a wedding picture of her and Gareth at the garden of Ballynahinch with the message.She thanked her fans for loving her even when she kept the wedding a secret. She said, "Salamat po. Maraming salamat po. Kahit malihim ako, mahal niyo pa rin ako mga Kabarangay JC." (Thank you. Thank you very much. Even when I am secretive, you still love me, my fellows in Barangay JC.)She added, "Salamat po sobra sa mga bumati at bumabati. May balik po yan na blessing. Promise!"(Thank you so much for those who greeted and are still greeting me.You will be blessed in return. Promise!.) "Julia left Eat Bulaga in the early part of 2016 to be with Gareth, who was then based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She said back then that she and her boyfriend have decided to up their relationship to a new level, after being in a relationship for 5 years.Gareth is currently the CEO of Coca-Cola's Bottling Investments Group for Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei. He used to be a Commercial Director for Malaysia and Singapore of the soft drink giant and as such, he travelled to different countries, including the Philippines.Julia and Gareth had a long-distance relationship for the most part of their being a couple. Between hosting as a Dabarkads of Eat Bulaga and other showbiz commitments in the Philippines as well as taking care of her son Sebastian (whose father is businessman Stephen Uy), Julia had her hands full.Although her showbiz career was very much okay, the 38 year-old singer-actress decided to take a hiatus and focus on her relationship with Gareth.Julia's fans terribly miss her regular stint on Eat Bulaga but are supportive of her personal decisions. The ex-host of Eat Bulaga keeps in constant touch with her fans all over the world via Facebook, where she has almost 2 million followers. She even "dates" or conduct get-togethers with some of them in whatever country she visits.Julia's showbiz career is far from over, though. She still appears as guest on some GMA shows, like her former home Eat Bulaga and also "Sunday Pinasaya", when she is in the Philippines.She also participated in the short feature film titled SKIT by Kristinne Nigel Santos, which will be shown on Aug 7 at the CCP Tanghalang Manuel Conde.