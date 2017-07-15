FPJ's Ang Probinsyano: Chasing rebels (July 14)

Cardo vows that he will put an end to the Pulang Araw members.

FPJ Ang Probinsyano: Chasing rebels july 14 2017 july 12 2017 coco martinImage Credit: ABS-CBN Ang Probinsyano

July 14, 2017

Ang Probinsyano (The Man from the Province or The Provincial Man), officially FPJ's Ang Probinsyano, is a 2015 Philippine action drama television series airing in ABS-CBN based on the 1997 Fernando Poe Jr. film of the same title. It is top-billed by Coco Martin, a Gawad Urian Award-winning Filipino actor who became famous for starring in independent films and was dubbed the "Prince of Philippine Independent Films.

