IN PHOTOS: Alfred Vargas and Yasmine in romantic prenup pictures

Image Credit: @alfredvargasofficial IG

I'm so in love.. Can't wait for the big day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #vargasnapagibig @yasmine_vargas2307 #alfredvargas A post shared by Alfred Vargas (@alfredvargasofficial) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Image Credit: @niceprintphoto IG

Venice ✈️❤️ Moving Photo is pure love A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jul 2, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Exploring the beautiful city of Venice ❤️ #movingphoto is love ❤️ Alfred and Yasmine Vargas A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Image Credit: @niceprintphoto IG

Image Credit: @niceprintphoto IG

and his wiferecently shared their prenup photos taken in Italy.The photos were splendid! The most scenic spots of Milan and Venice served as the perfect backdrop for the obvious happiness felt by the couple.The wonderful, romantic, prenup photos of the couple were done by Niceprintphoto. Feast your eyes on these lovely shots, some with cute messages from Alfred:Niceprinto photo even had "moving" prenup photos of the couple.Alfred and Yasmine were married secretly at the Supreme Court in August 2010.The couple will have a church wedding on July 23, 2017 at the Manila Cathedral, fulfilling Alfred's promise to his wife that he will give her a church wedding she wants, someday.Alfred even re-proposed to Yasmine for their church wedding, also on July 23 last year. Alfred timed his proposal to fall on that date, as well as their wedding since 7-23 are very lucky numbers for the both of them. Yasmine's favorite number is also 7, while Albert's is 23.Alfred and Yasmine met on March 16, 2008 when Alfred had a show in Laguna.Destiny must have led them to each other since both said it was love at first sight.In a 2011 interview with veteran showbiz reporter Ricky Lo, Alfred said, "She stood out in the audience. I told myself at that moment, 'This is the girl I want to spend the rest of my life with'."It turned out, Yasmine had been a fan of Alfred for a while and even had a poster of him in her room. She also told her grandmother jokingly that she will marry Alfred, the first time she saw him on television.Nine months after that initial meeting, they officially became a couple.The lovely pair now have two adorable daughters named Alexandra and Aryana Cassandra.