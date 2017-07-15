JaDine Instagram and Twitter accounts

Image Credit: James Reid, Nadine Lustre

James Reid Instagram and Twitter

Nadine Lustre Instagram and Twitter

JaDine is one of Philippine's popular love teams composed of James Reid and Nadine Lustre.James Reid, 24, is a Filipino-Australian singer, actor, dancer, and songwriter.Nadine Lustre, 23, is a Filipino actress and singer.The two have strong following counts on both Instagram and Twitter.Instagram Followers: 3.5 MillionTwitter Followers: 1.81 MillionInstagram Followers: 4 MillionTwitter Followers: 1.55 Million