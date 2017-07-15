JaDine Instagram and Twitter accounts

JaDine is one of Philippine's popular love teams composed of James Reid and Nadine Lustre.

jadine james reid nadine lustre bohol images love team philippines live in relationship twitter instagram concertImage Credit: James Reid, Nadine Lustre

READ Netizens react to Nadine Lustre's answers on 'live-in' rumor

James Reid, 24, is a Filipino-Australian singer, actor, dancer, and songwriter.

Nadine Lustre, 23, is a Filipino actress and singer.

The two have strong following counts on both Instagram and Twitter.

James Reid Instagram and Twitter


Instagram: www.instagram.com/jaye.wolf
Instagram Followers: 3.5 Million

Twitter: twitter.com/JayeHanash
Twitter Followers: 1.81 Million

READ Nadine Lustre is FHM's Sexiest Woman 2017, pictures show why

Nadine Lustre Instagram and Twitter


Instagram: www.instagram.com/nadzlustre
Instagram Followers: 4 Million

Twitter: twitter.com/hellobangsie
Twitter Followers: 1.55 Million

READ Maine Mendoza sizzles on AlDub 2nd anniversary, Alden says OMG!

READ Manny Pacquiao reveals why he won't retire anytime soon
Got a comment? Drop us a message on Facebook: @Startattle
Home » Nadine Lustre » JaDine Instagram and Twitter accounts
Tags: 