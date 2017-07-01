Jake Zyrus happy with new life as a trans man, admits undergoing surgical procedure

Image Credit: GMA News

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and respect. I love you back and I'm sending peace to everyone. A post shared by Jake Zyrus (@jakezyrusmusic) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

Image Credit: @teamjakezyrus IG

, or the artist formerly known as, says that he is happy with his choice to become a trans man.In an interview by Aubrey Carampel of GMA's, Jake said that, "Charice is gone...I do feel like a different person now".Why the name Jake?"Yung Jake talaga yung pinaka pangalan na naramdaman ko (The name Jake is really what I felt something for)... I was looking in the mirror, and sabi ko sa sarili ko, alam mo yun, para akong kinikilig (and I said to myself, you know, I felt like giggling)."The name Jake Zyrus was first introduced to the world on June 18 this year, via Instagram. Jake erased all the previous posts about Charice Pempengco and posted a simple Thank You text photo with the message: From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and respect. I love you back and I'm sending peace to everyone."The singer's mother, Raquel Pempengco, was taken aback by his decision to change his name, but nevertheless supported his move. His grandmother Tess, on the other hand, made known her disapproval on social media and on interviews by news networks.Jake said that he's happy that his mom "managed to really accept everything" even if he knew that it wasn't easy for his mom. As to his grandmother, he said that "someday, my grandmother will come around".The artist made it clear in an interview with Boy Abunda on Tonight With Boy Abunda, that because of the tedious process of changing names in the Philippines, the name "Jake Zyrus" is just a screen name.During the interview with Aubrey, one cannot help but notice that Jake is growing some facial hair and his voice is becoming bigger. That's because he has been having testosterone injections. He has also undergone a surgical procedure to remove his breasts. He called this process, "tiis-pogi" (suffer to be handsome).The singer is happy that he still has a lot of fans and followers despite his gender change. But it cannot be avoided that he has received some bashing because of his transition.Nevertheless, he is happy with what and where he is right now. He said, "No matter what people say, I know to myself who I am. I know that I'm a man, so I'm going to be."Asked if he plans to undergo sex reassignment surgery (SRS), Jake said that it's part of his plan. He said, "It might happen years from now, but I'm not really rushing everything".Known for scaling high notes and for being a diva during his days as Charice Pempengco, how did all the transition process affect his singing voice?Jake sung a few lines of "Love Yourself" by Justin Bieber in a soulful, hip-hop style. His voice is as flawless as ever, though the timbre has slightly differed.Although Jake has undergone a lot of changes, there's one constant that remains in his life - his passion for music. He revealed to Aubrey that he has already recorded a single as Jake but did not give any detail as to when that would be released.Watch Aubrey Carampel's full interview with Jake Zyrus below:Expect a lot from this transformed artist as he seems bent on making waves worldwide with his extraordinary voice. Will he make it as Jake Zyrus as Charice Pempengco did?