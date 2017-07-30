Jona Soquite of Team Sarah G wins The Voice Teens Philippines 2017

Image Credit: The Voice Teens Philippines, ABS-CBN

Watch The Voice Teens Philippines Grand Finale: Jona Soquite - I Believe I Can Fly

ofwas named as the Grand Champion ofThe first-ever Grand Champion of the reality singing competition sang "I Believe I Can Fly" by R. Kelly with so much confidence and bravado, that Coach Sarah couldn't help but cry during her performance.Coach Sarah said: "Ikaw lang ang nagbigay sa akin ng epektong ganito. Sobra akong proud sayo, napaka pursigido mong bata. Lahat ng round pinagtrabahuhan mo. Magaling ka,napakahusay mo pero marunong kang makinig, sumunod. Napaka humble mong bata ka. (You are the only one who affected me this way. I am so proud of you, you are such a determined kid. You worked hard in all the rounds. You are so good and yet you know how to listen and obey. You are a very humble child.) Discipline and humility, these are the traits of a true champion. And I believe you possess these traits."The Popstar Royalty asked all who believe in Jona's talent to vote for her. As in past competitions wherein she has been a judge, Coach Sarah asked her fans (known collectively as Popsters) to support her bet. This time, she asked them to make Jona's dreams come true.Garnering a total of 44.78% of combined text and online votes, Jona beat the other finalists by a mile. Next to her is Isabela Vinzon of Team Bamboo who got 22.42% of the votes. Soprano Mica Becerro of Team Lea got 17.79% of the votes while Jeremy Glinoga of Team Sharon came in last with 15.01%.The youngest finalist of the first season, Jona is only 13 years old and hails from Davao City. Her audition, wherein she sang "Anak ng Pasig", was a 4-chair turner.She was trained by her father when she was 7 years old and The Voice Teens Philippines is the 16th competition that she joined.Jona will receive a 2 million-peso brand new Camella house and lot; 1 million pesos from H&M; 2 million pesos life insurance from Sun Life Financial Philippines ; an MCA recording and management contract; PHP250K business package from RNL food concepts, and PHP100K worth of Dental Harmony services.For the Grand Finale's Power Ballad night, the top 4 finalists of The Voice Teens Philippines gave it their all. Mica chose "Time to Say Goodbye" by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman. Isabela Vinzon chose "Rise Up" by Andra Day while Jeremy performed "Dahil Mahal na Mahal Kita" by Roselle Nava.