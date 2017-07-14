Justin Bieber to see Kim Chiu when he comes to the Philippines

Image Credit: Justin Bieber, Kim Chiu

ok just had to post this "OMG" moment!!!🙈😅😁 check my stories for more fangirl moments with @ilovekaye 😂 haha #BieberFever!!!😂 hello @justinbieber 😁 A post shared by Kimberly Sue Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess) on Jul 11, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

Why is Justin Bieber coming to the Philippines?

Kim Chiu, a Filipina actress and model, had an unforgettable moment with Justin Bieber -- the singer, and songwriter who has a successful music career worldwide.It happened during Justin Bieber's live Q&A session on his Instagram Live. Kim Chiu left a comment and Justin Bieber gave her a shout out saying...Chinita, I'll see you in the Philippines."Chinita" because he was saying it to, which is Kim Chiu's Instagram username.We all know how jolly Kim Chiu's personality is, so it's safe to say that she must have had a gazillion giggles when she heard her idol say those words to her.Justin Bieber sort of promised to meet her by uttering those words in front of a lot of viewers.It was a dream come true for Kim Chiu and to share how happy she was, she saved and reposted the video of Justin Bieber's special shout out on her Instagram account.Aside from meeting up with Kim Chiu, Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour concert to the Philippines has been confirmed.The pop superstar will hold the concert at 8 PM, on September 30 at the Philippines' biggest venue, the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.The Philippine Arena is a multi-purpose indoor arena with a maximum seating capacity of 51,898. It is the world's largest indoor arena.Kim Chiu is a true fangirl. Despite her busy schedule, she had time to be updated with her idols. She is also very active in social media. In fact, this isn't the first time that her comments got picked by an international celebrity.She is also a big fan of the Kardashians. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality stars held a live Q&A session on Instagram Live while in a car. This is how it transpired:Ask me questions, guys.Kim Chiu being one of the 200,000+ viewers commented the following:- Whats your diet Khloe?- Are you coming to the Philippines any time?- Can you say hi?I would love to go to the Philippines.I think Rob and Kylie were there. (Khloe was referring to their siblings)Kim talked about a friend's Snapchat of the Philippines...It was so pretty. Like so beautiful.Khloe answering the diet question...God, I've been a feast of a pig. Like a pig on steroids. I can't stop eating. It is horrible. I have no self-control. I feel disgusting. It's just a mess.The answers from the Kardashians brought Kim so much joy and excitement, she tweeted:nagising ako dun (i got awakened by that)!!! 3x!!! like 3 questions!!! sinagot nila (they answered)!!! omg!!!! daig ko pa nag kape!!!!! omg!!!! nawala antok ko!! hahaha! (It felt better than having coffee. omg. My sleepiness is gone.)OMG!!!!!! i love you kardashians!!!!!!