Justin Bieber 'Purpose' Tour cancelled, here's why

Image Credit: @justinbieber IG
Pop superstar Justin Bieber has cancelled the rest of his 'Purpose' Tour, including his scheduled concert at the Philippine Arena on September 30.
The Purpose Tour cancellation was posted on his official website on Monday, July 24.
No specific reason was cited on the official announcement, saying only that the cancellation was due to "unforeseen circumstances".
The message emphasized that Justin loves his fans and "hates to disappoint them" but "after careful consideration", he came up with the decision to cancel the rest of the Purpose Tour.
But a tour source quoted in an exclusive report by Entertainment Tonight (ET) says that Bieber is simply tired. "The tour was just really long and he was exhausted," ET's source said.
TMZ readily caught up with Bieber near the beach in Santa Monica, just a few hours after the official cancellation of the Purpose Tour.
Asked if he was okay, Justin replied, "Yeah, everything's fine."
The interviewer asked if he just had enough of being on the road. Bieber smiled and agreed, "I've been on tour for two years, yeah."
He said he will just be resting and will be getting some relaxation. "We're gonna ride some bikes," he said cheerfully.
When asked about his message for the fans, he said: "I love you guys, you guys are awesome. Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed, it's not my heart or anything. And, have a blessed day!"
Click HERE to watch TMZ's interview with Bieber.
Bieber trotted across the globe for more than a year for the concert tour.
The Purpose Tour kicked off on March 9,2016 in Seattle and had its last show on July 2, 2017 in London, for a total of a staggering 150 shows. That's a punishing 9 to 10 shows per month.
All in all, there were 14 Purpose Tour shows cancelled in the following locations: Arlington, Pasadena, Denver, Minneapolis, East Rutherford, and Foxborough in the USA; Toronto, Canada; Tokyo,Japan; Hong Kong, Philippines, and Singapore.
Philippine concert promoter Music Management International (MMI Live) has reposted the official announcement coming from Bieber's official site on their social media sites:
#PurposeTourMNL pic.twitter.com/DsSVT6jyZ9— MMI LIVE (@mmilive) July 24, 2017
Here's the complete official message issued on Justin Bieber's official website:
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."
It would have been the second time that Bieber would perform in the Philippines. He brought his "My World" Tour to the country in May 2011.
Filipino fans lined up early at ticket outlets when selling for the concert began on July 9. Online sales was also brisk for what could have been the biggest concert in the country for 2017.
VIP Standing tickets were priced at PHP17,850, but fans didn't mind the steep price at all. A lot of them posted their tickets online, tagging their friends and saying just how excited they were for the upcoming Purpose Tour in Manila (well, Bulacan actually).
Now that it's cancelled, a lot of fans are expressing their disappointment on social media and some are asking the concert promoter to bring Bruno Mars to the Philippine Arena, instead.
What people say on Facebook(from MMI Live page)
Daryl Mico Galimba Mangabat: Ok lang (It's ok) for me, Bruno Mars concert will save my day.
Fatti Oreta: tsk tsk it was a frustration to a fan not to see the idol. but think of it. it is really exhausting to do a concert for more than 100 shows and touring for more than a year. Pero ung nga nakakasad para sa mga fans niya na nagaantay dito (But it's really sad for his fans here who are waiting for him) because its been a year since un tour nia here and ang bata pa niya noon (his last tour here and he was still young back then).
Patricia Go Co: wala (nothing) lets cry ulit (again)
April Jazcynth Cuartero: Is it too late now to say sorry? HAHAHAHHAHA
Richel Vela: mas daig pa sa break up to kala ko di totoo. (this is more than a break up, i thought it wasn't true.)
Sfc Wes Mallari : I guess the tour lost its purpose
Aioue Paca: SO MUCH FOR CHINITA PRINCESS SEE YOU IN THE PHILIPPINES! Hahahaha