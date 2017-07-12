KathNiel on cover of YES! 100 Most Beautiful Stars 2017 issue

Image Credit: YES! Magazine

The love team ofand, popularly known as KathNiel, are the cover stars forissue.It's the first time for the love team to be on the magazine's special edition, and the second time around for Kathryn. The 21-year old actress has also been featured on the cover way back 2013, together with Julia Montes.Kathryn and Daniel are currently enjoying their highly-rated prime time fantasy-horror series, "La Luna Sangre", which airs daily on ABS-CBN.The young stars had been a love team for more than 5 years, starting off with the hit tv series "Princess and I", which aired from April 2012 to February 2013.Kathryn and Daniel attended YES! magazine's 100 Most Beautiful Stars event at the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City, along with other stars included in the list.During the interview with the press, Daniel said that Kathryn was really beautiful the first time he saw her, compared to him. "Maganda ho talaga si Kathryn nung una ko syang makita, compared naman sa akin, mukha akong butiki na tumatayo, pero...dati lang yun." (Kathryn was really beautiful the first time I saw her, compared to me, I looked like a standing lizard. But that was before.)Of course, both Daniel and Kathryn are maturing gracefully. One need only compare their photos years ago to their newest pictures in several magazines and those posted on social media.YES Magazine's 100 Most Beautiful Stars edition is one of the most-awaited special issues on print media.Last year, the phenomenal love team of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza, more commonly known as AlDub, was on the cover. AlDub is still included in the coveted list, though, with a two-page spread in the 2017 edition.The other celebrities listed as love teams in this year's edition of 100 Most Beautiful Stars include Bianca Umali and Miguel Tanfelix (BiGuel), Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano (LizQuen), James Reid and Nadine Lustre (JaDine), and Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber (MayWard).