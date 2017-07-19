KC Concepcion Instagram post reveals weight loss struggle

Image Credit: @itskcconcepcion IG

I'm on a journey to getting my #BestBodyEver as naturally as possible!!! It's been 2 years since getting the dreaded dengue virus AND pneumonia too, just 4 months apart- as you can imagine, my body went completely haywire! My grandma passed away during this time as well so I went through severe cortisol deficiency/chronic fatigue. I began gaining weight rapidly at a pace I couldn't even keep track of. I'm super sensitive to chemicals, supplements & sugar so it's generally harder for me to get "help" for weight loss. That means, I have to work extra hard to get back on track.I'm focusing on that healthy #LifestyleChange with eating, exercise, resting, stress management & being GOOD to ur mind & body every single day!!! Each body is different. Get to know yourself & understand what your body went through FIRST & helping it the right way will follow. #LiveHappy¸NO EXCUSES!!! #TheKCFitnessDiary xoxo"

recently shared with her followers on Instagram her struggle with weight loss.The actress-host explained that having had Dengue and Pneumonia 2 years ago and losing her grandmother at about the same time, upset her body chemistry.The 32-year old beauty said that she went "through severe cortisol deficiency/chronic fatigue." This eventually caused her to gain unwanted pounds fast.Other people can take pills to lose weight and supplements to back up their weight loss regimen. It isn't such a simple case for KC. It turned out, KC is sensitive to chemicals, supplements, and sugar. So, it was a lot harder for her to lose weight.The gorgeous daughter of Megastar Sharon Cuneta said she is now embarking on a journey, a lifestyle change that she hopes will lead her to get the best body ever "as naturally as possible."Fans can probably expect updates from KC regarding her efforts to have a healthy body. The actress seems bent on accomplishing her plans and documenting them through what she callsWe are sure that her boyfriend, Aly Borromeo, a popular football player who is in tiptop shape and an avowed health buff, would support KC 101% in her goal to be totally fit.Here's KC's complete message on her Instagram post:A lot of KC's fans had always maintained that KC is one celebrity who i is beautiful inside and out. Even when she put on some extra pounds in the past, her beauty never really diminished.But now that KC wants to be healthier and attain the best body possible for herself, her fans couldn't be happier. They are all in support of her new undertaking and only wants what's best for her.