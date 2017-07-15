Image Credit: ABS-CBN La Luna Sangre

Watch La Luna Sangre July 11, 2017 Teaser

You should know your enemy. Learn anything about them. That is what Sandrino (Richard Gutierrez) is doing right in this episode.La Luna Sangre (The Blood Moon), is a 2017 Philippine horror-fantasy drama television series directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, starring Kathryn Bernardo (Malia O. Rodriguez/Miyo), Daniel Padilla (Tristan S. Toralba), and Richard Gutierrez (Sandrino Imperial/Supremo). It is the third installment of Lobo and the sequel to Imortal. The series premiered on ABS-CBN's Primetime Bida evening block and worldwide on The Filipino Channel on June 19, 2017, replacing My Dear Heart.