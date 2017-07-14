La Luna Sangre: Malia's new hairdo is a hot topic among Netizens

Image Credit: ABS-CBN La Luna Sangre July 13

Why did she cut her hair?

What people say

On La Luna Sangre July 13, the new haircut of Malia, played by Kathryn Bernardo, is the talk of the town.The unveiling of Malia's new hairdo garnered a ton of positive feedback from the fans.For Malia to survive in a male-dominated city, she has to disguise as a man and in doing so, she had to look like one. She cut her long hair and work as a laborer in an agricultural supply store.Many people noticed that whatever haircut you do with Kathryn Bernardo, she still remains stunning and beautiful.Kathryn Bernardo is being praised for showing dedication in her acting career. And speaking of acting, she does not only possess a pretty face but she is also growing as a great actress.No one can deny how serious KathNiel is in giving their best to La Luna Sangre.Kathryn and Daniel Padilla (who plays as Tristan) evolve continuously and that is what makes La Luna Sangre more interesting to watch.La Luna Sangre (The Blood Moon), is a 2017 Philippine horror-fantasy drama television series directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, starring Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Richard Gutierrez. It is the third installment ofand the sequel to. The series premiered on ABS-CBN's Primetime Bida evening block and worldwide on The Filipino Channel on June 19, 2017, replacing My Dear Heart.From malia to Jake Zyrus real quick. #LaLunaSangreProfTShe doesn't care about how she looks like. She just wants to give justice to her role. Kathryn Bernardo = ACTRESS. #LaLunaSangreProfTWait? Jake Zyrus, is that you?I love seeing @bernardokath with short hair. Her cheekbones are poppin', srsly. Seems there's no look she can't rock!Kathyn Bernardo. A versatile actress. A box office queen. A performer and a model. She's a beautiful masterpiece.Physical transformation, to be unglamorous, as required by a role. I salute you, Kathryn BernardoThis will be a great actress in the long run talaga! Napaka strong at galing!Doesn't really matter how they look in a scene. What matters most is how they pull that scene off. Kath did it effortlessly.