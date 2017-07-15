La Luna Sangre July 14, 2017

When the situation is dangerous, everyone will be affected.

la luna sangre july 14 2017 kathniel malia teaser full episode watch online live streaming streamImage Credit: ABS-CBN La Luna Sangre

Watch La Luna Sangre July 14, 2017 Teaser


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKgW0bRAtq8La Luna Sangre July 14, 2017 Teaserhttps://i.ytimg.com/vi/xKgW0bRAtq8/hqdefault.jpgJul 13, 2017

La Luna Sangre (The Blood Moon), is a 2017 Philippine horror-fantasy drama television series directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, starring Kathryn Bernardo (Malia O. Rodriguez/Miyo), Daniel Padilla (Tristan S. Toralba), and Richard Gutierrez (Sandrino Imperial/Supremo). It is the third installment of Lobo and the sequel to Imortal. The series premiered on ABS-CBN's Primetime Bida evening block and worldwide on The Filipino Channel on June 19, 2017, replacing My Dear Heart.

