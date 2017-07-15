Image Credit: ABS-CBN La Luna Sangre

Watch La Luna Sangre July 14, 2017 Teaser

When the situation is dangerous, everyone will be affected.La Luna Sangre (The Blood Moon), is a 2017 Philippine horror-fantasy drama television series directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, starring Kathryn Bernardo (Malia O. Rodriguez/Miyo), Daniel Padilla (Tristan S. Toralba), and Richard Gutierrez (Sandrino Imperial/Supremo). It is the third installment of Lobo and the sequel to Imortal. The series premiered on ABS-CBN's Primetime Bida evening block and worldwide on The Filipino Channel on June 19, 2017, replacing My Dear Heart.