Maine Mendoza marks 2nd year in showbiz, recalls days as Yaya Dub

celebrated her 2nd year in showbiz on July 4, and never forgot to look back at the iconic role that made her a household name - thethat everyone loved.On her Instagram, Maine posted a photo with her Yaya Dub outfit: a polka dot apron, plaid long-sleeved blouse, and a bag across her shoulder. She was also doing her signature "pabebe" wave with that timid, tight-lipped smile that usually goes with it.She captioned her IG post with this message: "Saan man makarating, dito'y babalik at babalik din. (Wherever i will go, here I will always come back here.) It's been two great years... Happy second showbiz-sary, self!"Maine's 2nd anniversary was celebrated on Eat Bulaga via a special video interview/tribute and a grand dance number, with lots of her fans donned in "Yaya Dub" aprons. The big bosses of the companies or products she endorsed sent video greetings, so did her most loyal fans and fan clubs worldwide.In the video, Maine said that she didn't realize how fast the two years went by since a lot of things happened to her life. She cited the many projects she had like magazine shoots, commercials, the "" soap and the blockbuster movie, "".She was also glad that she was able to go to different countries in such a short time, like Japan, USA, Italy, Morocco, London, and her dream destination, Maldives."Sa loob ng dalawang taon ang dami kong natutunan sa pagpasok ko dito sa Bulaga, lalo na yung pag-host ko sa Juan for All, sa barangay, sa araw-araw ang dami kong natutunang bago." (In a span of two years, I learned a lot when I went to Bulaga, especially my hosting at Juan for All at the barangay. I learn a lot of new things everyday.)She gave credit and thanks to her constant and loyal supporters. "Sila yung pinakaimportante. Yung mga taong sumuporta at nagmamahal sa akin na hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin bumibitaw. Maraming salamat sainyo. Thank you!" (They are the most important, the people who love and support me up to now, and who have not let go of me. Thanks to all of you)Maine said she hopes her supporters are always there and that she will also continue to make them happy.The Phenomenal Star said that she really had "stage fright". "Pero ngayon, yung self-confidence ko tumataas. Nakakatuwa, parang sobrang achievement nun sa akin. Parang isa yun actually sa biggest achievements ko dito. Na unti-unti na akong nakakawala sa kahon ko." (But now, my self-confidence is getting higher. I love it, that's so much achievement for me. That's one of my biggest achievements here - that i am slowly getting out of my box.)Towards the end of Eat Bulaga's special video interview with Maine, the host,actress,comedian,singer,composer, writer, poet, model (did we miss any?) reiterated her thanks to her fans. She said, "Ang daming ibang tao na may talento, alam mo yun, na mas nararapat sa lugar na 'to. Pero ako pa talaga yung napili. Hindi ko rin alam talaga kung bakit ako. Hanggang ngayon, isang malaking kwestyon pa rin sa akin kung bakit. Pero siguro meant talaga ako sa lugar na ito." (There are lots of people who have talent, you know, who are more deserving of this place. But I was the one chosen. I really don't know why it's me. Up to now, it's a big question for me - WHY? But maybe I was really meant to be in this place.)But one thing she's sure of - that she will always go back to where she started. After saying that, she rose from her seat, put on her polka-dotted apron, tied her hair in a ponytail, did a pabebe wave and said, "Ako pa rin si Maine Mendoza na hindi sanay kumanta at sumayaw. Na walang alam kundi magpapangit." (I am still Maine Mendoza who is not used to singing or dancing. Who does not know anything except to make herself ugly.)After saying those words, Maine proceeded to make the usual wacky faces for which she's known for.Watch the Eat Bulaga video for Maine's 2nd anniversary celebration below:Tagged as the Philippine's Queen of Dubsmash, Maine was a social media star, with her dubsmash videos raking in millions of views on Facebook, before she joined Eat Bulaga.But it was her role as Yaya Dub in the now defunct "", that endeared her to the heart of the Filipinos. And it was her unplanned team up with Alden Richards, now known here and abroad as "AlDub", that made her popularity soar.Maine has been described as a game-changer in Philippine showbiz, someone with no showbiz lineage nor acting history; who suddenly shot to dizzying fame in a very short time.Dismissed by her bashers as a flash in the pan talent, Maine still remains very popular up to this day. Recently, she was voted the number 9 sexiest woman in the Philippines in FHM's annual search for the "100 Sexiest" women in the country. She has also replaced Queen of All Media Kris Aquino as the top endorser in the country, according to the Association of Philippine Advertises.Maine revealed at Eat Bulaga and also in an interview with Lhar Santiago that she will soon be coming out with a book, which she described as more of a journal. She hinted that the book will contain photos with Alden which have never been seen before. The Dubsmash Star also said that AlDub's second movie is in the works, with Alden and her starting their training and preparations for the said movie.Congrats and Happy 2nd Year Anniversary in showbiz, Maine!