Maine Mendoza sizzles on AlDub 2nd anniversary, Alden says OMG!

Image Credit: Eat Bulaga

Today, July 15,and Maine Mendoza celebrated the AlDub 2nd year anniversary as a love team via a lengthy and energetic song and dance number on Eat Bulaga. Tagged as, the celebration is a day early of AlDub's real anniversary, which is July 16.Maine earlier promised in her interview with GMA's Cata Tibayan aired on "24 Oras" , that she and Alden will have a big surprise for their fans on their 2nd year celebration.And indeed it was! Maine and Alden gave an explosive number with lots of kilig moments for the AlDub nation, a sizable number of whom were present at Broadway for the celebration.A lot of fans were so happy with the number that they are already clamoring for a concert by the two. But the Dabarkads said a new AlDub movie should come first, before the AlDub concert.Maine was especially sizzling hot in her performance. Clad in a dark ensemble, with shorts accentuating her long and beautiful legs, her new dance moves wowed the crowd. She even demonstrated it for Lola Nidora during the "Juan for All, All for Juan" portion. As she did so, Alden couldn't help but say, "Oh My God, my favorite step!"Watch this clip from Eat Bulaga as tweeted by @mikhan11:When Alden and Maine gave their heartfelt messages for each other, Maine couldn't even finish her sentence. She said, "Thank you Alden sa lahat (for everything). Wish ko lang sana sayo, sana lagi kang masaya (I only wish that you will always be happy) and I'm always here for you, tandaan mo. Tsaka... (remember that, and...)" Maine stopped and became emotional. She just touched Alden's right cheek. Alden responded by smiling and side hugging her.For his part, Alden said that with so many anniversaries and monthsaries, he said it's as if he had expressed just about everything to say to Maine. He then said, "Ako yung alon, tapos kahit ano'ng mangyari, kahit san man mapunta yung alon na yun, babalik at babalik pa rin ako sayo." (I am like a wave, whatever happens, wherever that wave goes to, I will always come back to you.).AlDub became more emotional when the Lola's playlist kids sang the almost-AlDub theme, God Gave Me You, by Bryan White. They held on tightly to each other and cried.The love team of Alden Richards and Maine, popularly known as AlDub, was a phenomenal success in 2015. They are also tagged as MaiChard or MaiDen, by fans who preferred a combination of their real names rather than the fictional characters of Alden and Yaya Dub in Eat Bulaga's Kalyeserye.The "accidental" love team, as a lot of people described it, became hugely popular and achieved a lot in terms of tv ratings, online views, number of endorsements, magazine sales, box office receipts, and a lot more.The fans of the love team, later known collectively as the AlDub nation, became a force to reckon with, especially on Twitter. With Twitter as their home, the AlDub nation achieved a record 40.7 million tweets for the hashtag #AlDubEBTamangPanahon on October 25, 2015.The Twitter feat was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the Most used hashtag in 24 hours in Twitter history.AlDub nation, Alden and Maine, Happy 2nd Anniversary!By the way, since Maine has temporarily deactivated her Twitter account, fans can still catch up on the latest happening via the AlDub Facebook accounts. Just click their names to go directly to their respective accounts.