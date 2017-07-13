Manny Pacquiao, Freddie Roach payment a non-issue - Bob Arum

Image Credit: TOP RANK

The payment issue started when Freddie Roach told Sports Illustrated his training fee hadn't been paid.Some people have speculated that this money issue may be due to Manny Pacquiao being upset with Freddie Roach because of the unanimous decision loss in Brisbane, Australia.But the Top Rank boss Bob Arum called it a non-issue. According to him, they wired the payment for the fight against Jeff Horn, the moment Manny Pacquiao's team responded to their emails. Team Pacquiao, said Bob Arum, responded on Wednesday, July 5.We'd been sending emails, a bunch, to Team Pacquiao to tell us where to wire the money. Once we got the response, we wired the money! I blame Freddie for opening his mouth for no reason. The fight was in Australia, it wasn’t a fight that happened in Las Vegas. We had to get money wired from where it was made, in Australia. And as soon as we did, we did our fiduciary responsibility, which was to find out where to wire it to. All of this is truly, truly a non-issue. Everybody has the money they are entitled to, end of the story!Bob Arum also added that Manny Pacquiao - Jeff Horn rematch would likely take place in November 2017 at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.