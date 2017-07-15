Manny Pacquiao reveals why he won't retire anytime soon

Image Credit: @mannypacquiao IG

I love this sport and until the passion is gone, I will continue to fight for God, my family, my fans and my country. A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

Image Credit: @mannypacquiao IG

Pacquiao on Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight

What people say on Instagram:

Boxing champmay have lost his WBO world welterweight title toof Australia in a widely controversial fight, but he has no plan to retire from boxing anytime soon.In his most recent post on social media, Pacquiao expressed the main reasons why he will continue with his career as a boxer.The fighting Senator from the Philippines, posted a dramatic photo of him, with blood dripping from his forehead. The picture was obviously taken during the tough Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn fight last July 2.But the more telling part of the post are the words that accompanied it. Pacquiao, whom some people say should retire from boxing, laid out plainly why he will continue to fight.He said, "I love this sport and until the passion is gone, I will continue to fight for God, my family, my fans and my country."Pacquiao had lost four of his last nine fights, but he is not ready to give up just yet. The passion is still definitely burning inside him.So aside from the expected rematch of Pacquiao vs Horn towards the end of 2017, expect Pacquiao to continuously battle it out on the ring.A lot of people have urged Manny to hung up his gloves and retire, since his KO loss to Juan Manuel Marquez in December 2012, and a loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. via unanimous decision in May, 2015.He fought Brandon Rios and Chris Algieri and had a rematch with Timothy Bradley following his loss to Marquez.After Mayweather, Pacquiao had a rubber match fight with Bradley again in April 2016, and stated then that it was his last fight and that he would retire as a boxer.With Manny Pacquiao's net worth approaching $200 million and his record inked in the history of boxing as the only eight-division world champion, he could have easily retired at that time.A lot of his fans thought that they would never be able to watch a Manny Pacquaio fight again.But his love for the sport must have been too hard to resist.Pacquiao came out of his "retirement" and fought WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas on November 5, 2016. He won the fight in a unanimous decision and won the welterweight title for the third time in his career.Considered one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport, Pacquiao, now aged 38, is considered as one the oldest in boxing.But now that the question of retirement has been put to rest, the only question that would be asked again and again in the next few years will be - "When is Manny Pacquaio's next fight?"Pacquiao's once bitter rival, Floyd Mayweather has retired from boxing, moved on to another sport, and is now set to fight UFC star Conor McGregor on August 26 in Las Vegas.The Mayweather vs McGregor fight, is turning out to be a spectacle, with some accusing McGregor of hurling racial insults at Mayweather.Prior to the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight, Mayweather made racist comments on Manny Pacquiao, too. He called Pacquaio a "little yellow chump" and a midget (Manny's height is 1.69 meters or 5 ft 6 in for the record), who will have to "make sushi rolls" and "cook rice" for him. The rant was recorded in a video which was posted on YouTube. Now, it seems the tables have been turned against Mayweather when it came to racial insults.As to Pacquiao, he once volunteered to fight McGregor if negotiations with Mayweather soured.But now that the fight between the two has pushed through, Pacquiao told Yahoo.com that he will not be watching the fight of Mayweather vs. McGregor, since he thinks it could be "very boring".Pacquaio said he would rather watch the fight between Canelo vs Triple G, which is scheduled in Las Vegas this coming September.Bro, retire, you're done you want to lose every fight now?Manny You are the TRUE peoples champion!!!❤️✌🏻☮️I love You man!!! In Brisbane, Australia, you without any doubt won the fight!!! It seems to me that You are just like Nikolai Tesla "The betrayed Genius "You need to rest and retire! ..This is one amazing man!You're awesome Manny! Too bad that the corrupted judges robbed you from your championship! You're still the ultimate champion in my eyes!Better retire now and serve your people wholeheartedly in the SenateRussia loves you🥇🥊Happiness to you, your children, a beautiful wife! God bless you!Turn down the rematch and take a stand against the corruption in boxing!Fight for God? You mean the God you believe in encourages this violence? Please stop using the name of the Lord in vain 😭 just stop. You are a great boxer and you can fight for your family and our country all you want, but do not use the name of the lord and associate His name in this kind of violence and multi million gambling event 😭Watch how Manny jumps in if Floyd get taken down by ConorOf course you're the best boxer of all time ,but don't wait till you have brain damage 😩😳😒Don't even leave it up to the corrupt judges in November. Knock that clown out @mannypacquiao God bless you Champ!!!You are an example to the world. Not only you were gracious in defeat @mannypacquiao .You were noble even when you were blatantly robbed in Pacquiao vs Horn fight in Brisbane. #respect #GodBlessWHEN ARE YOU FINALLY GONNA KO UR OPPONENT AGAIN ?? ITS BEEN A WHILE. YOU COULD DO IT MAN! WE BELIEVE IN YOU ! YOU GOT THIS 💪🏼I watched you from your amateur years, and you've done so much pride for us Filipinos all over the world,and I guess better retire and spend quality time with your family, it's not always about passion sometimes....You were robbed Manny. But thank GOD you did. Because you still teach many all over the world on how to be Humble, even in defeat. @mannypacquiao