Mega Magazine reveals that AlDub Making Mega is highest selling issue

Image Credit: MEGA Magazine

Due to the colossal success of this MAKING MEGA, this issue had to be reprinted thrice. #MakingMegaMarathon #MegaNationWithAlDub #MegaNationMoroccoWithAlDub #MaineMendoza #AldenRichards A post shared by MEGA (@mega_magazine) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:55am PDT

Mega Magazine had just revealed that among all its issues, the one that featuredin Morocco is theirto date.According to the Instagram posts of the fashion and style magazine, theissue had to reprinted thrice. They described the issue as a "".In a photo showing Alden back hugging an exotic-looking Maine, Mega magazine had this message: "Living up to the phenomenon, this issue remains to be the highest selling issue of MEGA to date."AlDub fans commented by recalling their experience of how hard it was to get a copy of said issue during that time. Some are even saying that they are still looking to purchase a copy of the AlDub MEGA issue up to now.A lot of fans of Maine and Alden are also looking forward to another cover of the couple on Mega magazine.In the latter part of 2016, MEGA magazine had a series of issues, called Making Mega Marathon, which featured the top love teams of the Philippines in different exotic locations.James Reid and Nadine Lustre or JaDine, was the first love team to be featured in their September issue. The pair had Athens and Santorini as backdrop for their photos and their story.The phenomenal love team of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza or AlDub, had their photo shoots in Casablanca and Marrakesh of Morocco. The MEGA Nation Morocco with AlDub was published in October 2016.The last issue of Making MEGA marathon featured the love team of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla or KathNiel in Iceland. The Celebrate MEGA with KathNiel was released in November 2016.Whoahhhh!!! I have a copy of mega in Morocco as well as the hardbound copy of Mega stories with Maine on the cover. 😊💛😍👏🏻Then why dont u do it again? How about here in one of our thousands of islands? You dont have to do it outside the country.. yes??!!! Yes!!!!!Thus, we look forward to another feature of them, TOGETHER 😊Congrats ADN @aldenrichards02 @mainedcm...Mega cover again for the Phenomenal loveteam plssss..They don't set out to be phenomenal, they just simply are.🙄😋how about a part two for them😊 been months already i haven't purchased a magazine wherein both of them are d covers... thanksAnd still, wala pa rin ako, always sold out nung nagreprint (I still don't have a copy, always sold out when it was reprinted). One more reprint pleaaaaase!!!!Ala din ako copy panay sold out pagdating palang sa mga store! (I also don't have a copy, all sold out when the copies arrive at the stores.) HahahhahahaMaraming pa walang mega copy ng ibang team abroad. (There are still a lot who do not have a Mega copy among members of team abroad.)