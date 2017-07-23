Sarah Geronimo falls on stage at ASAP, recovers like a Queen

Image Credit: @bangpineda

What people say on Twitter

gave her fans a powerful production number on ASAP as a birthday treat to her fans.But in the middle of her almost 7 minute performance, she lost her footing and fell on stage.The stumble did not faze the pop superstar. When she fell, she laid on her back for a few seconds, got back up gracefully and let out a loud "Haha" on the microphone.Give it to Sarah G, the, to recover like a Queen from momentarily losing her balance.Clad in a body-hugging black ensemble with a blouse emblazoned with the word "Power" on it and then draped in a mink coat, Sarah was a sight to behold when she emerged from backstage. Her stylist, Bang Pineda, did a great job in giving her one of her hottest looks, ever.When she started performing a mash-up of Bebe Rexha's "The Way I Are", Rihanna's "Wild Thoughts", and Little Mix's "Power", the decibel level at the studio shot to the roof.Moving to the music in her 6-inch shoes, Sarah danced confidently on stage and owned it.Even after the fall, the intensity of her performance never eased. Her fans couldn't help but gush over her professionalism and by the way she brushed off the slight mishap.Watch Sarah Geronimo's birthday treat performance below:Social media is on fire with praise and positive comments over the actress-singer's graceful recovery from her fall on stage.The namelanded on the top ten list of Twitter's Worldwide and also Philippine Trends, and netizens continue to heap their admiration on Sarah's jaw-dropping performance as of this writing.Sarah is still at the top of her game, 15 years after she rose to fame by winning on the singing contest "Star for a Night". The singer-actress will turn 29 on July 25.Her fourth film with John Lloyd Cruz, titled "Finally Found Someone", will be shown in cinemas starting July 26.When Sarah G tripped, recovered, and just layed glamorously, she became the queen not the princess. Happy birthday!Sarah G. Day reassures us that figuratively or literally kung mafall man sya eh kaya niya. She's a queen, a powerful one.Falling on the floor with Grace!! That's how you do it gurl!!How to fall like a pro by Sarah G: just embrace the floor with grace.Sarah G. Day. Shirt says it all. Bow down to the QUEEN.Sarah G is explosively deadly on stage. Ultimately innately legitimately A-1 performer par excellance!Galing hindi halata kala mo part of the prod parin (Good, it wasn't noticeable, it still looked like a part of the production)I thought she'll break her ankle but NO! She slayed! That was a jaw-dropping performance. Sarah G is indeed a Royalty!