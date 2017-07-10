Snoop Dogg wowed by Filipino kids who slayed Beyoncé's "Listen"

American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg, couldn't help but be amazed by the talented Filipino kids who sang Beyoncé's Listen on the show "Gandang Gabi Vice".

Snoop posted on his Instagram account, the video of the three boys who sang Listen fiercely, like combative gladiators in an arena.

Wow🌹🔥🔥🔥🔥💖🔥🙏🏾

The world-famous rapper could only say "Wow🌹🔥🔥🔥🔥💖🔥🙏🏾" to the excellent rendition of one of Beyoncé's most challenging songs.

The video posted on Snoop's IG account had already gained more than 370,000 views in just 4 hours. Snoop has more than 18 million subscribers, so expect the views to balloon more in the next few hours.

The kids, named Keifer Sanchez, Mackie Empuerto, and Francis Concepcion, were grand finalists of "Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids" for 2017.

Host Vice-Ganda asked them to "act" through singing. Francis acted as the bully, Keifer as the good guy, and Mackie as the one who will defend Keifer.

All of them gave superb performances, throwing Beyoncé's lines at each other with complementing facial expressions and body movements. It was like watching warriors fighting it out with high notes and melodious growls.

Since its upload on June 18, the original video has gained more than 1.8 million views, not counting the hundreds of thousands of views it gained from Reactor videos on YouTube.

Watch the original video of the TNT grand finalists singing "Listen" here:

