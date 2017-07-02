Image Credit: The Voice Teens Philippines

Watch the Voice Teens Philippines Knockout Round: Queenie vs. Angelo vs. Jem

The tension in The Voice Teens Philippines is becoming heavier as the Live Shows near. Coach Bamboo's young artists showed off their singing styles to the max level.For the Voice Teens PH Knockout Round, the three talented contestants namely Queenie Ugdiman, Angelo Go, and Jem Macatuno wowed not only their Coach Bamboo but the entire viewing audience.You can see in the eyes of these three that they totally want to be in the next round and so they all didn't disappoint.Queenie Ugdiman performed Huling El Bimbo by Eraserheads and she nailed it. She is fierce and very confident. Queenie knows what she can deliver and owned the stage. As what others say, she is a dark horse in this season of The Voice Teens Philippines.Angelo Go sang Ako'y Sayo, Ika'y Akin and it was mesmerizing. He owned the song, he played the guitar and he was really emotional. And just like what Coach Lea said, Angelo was a good storyteller.And last but not least, Jem Macatuno covered Sorry Na, Pwede Ba? by Rico J. Puno. He played the guitar as well. Jem was one singer on that stage who was absolutely fearless. His singing style has that flair you won't always see in young, amateur singers.Now, these three made judging hard for the coaches. But there was only one performer who got the attention of the judges and that was Angelo Go. Coach Sarah, Coach Sharon, and Coach Lea all voted for Angelo but Coach Bamboo went a different route. He chose Queenie Ugdiman and she became emotional when Bamboo announced his choice.'Yong artist na talagang dinala ako sa ibang mundo, si Angelo 'yon.Nakangiti ako the whole time sa inyong tatlo. Lahat ng kinanta niyo bagay sa inyo. But for this round I will go with the delivery ni Angelo.Isa sa inyo napatahimik kaming lahat na nakikinig lang. It was a quietly, intense, heartfelt performance. Ang galing mo lang mag-kwento... Angelo.Una, maraming, maraming salamat for some world-class Filipino music, man. Parang playlist lang, nakikinig sa playlist lang. Dire-direcho. Ang sarap lang ng pakiramdam lang. I don't want to see parang disappointment. Ang pipiliin ko... Queenie.May something talaga sa boses ni queenie, sarap pakingan.Vocal-wise: Angelo won. Performance-wise: Jem won. Complete package: Queenie won. I know her performance was far from perfect pero kaya nga andyan si Coach Bamboo to help her improve and there is something special talaga sa batang to.﻿ I'm glad the coaches picked Angelo, he deserved the praises and compliments too. He was good but Coach Bamboo knew what he was doing, live rounds na yan kailangan titingnan mo rin kung marami pa ba maipapakita yung artist sa live [shows]. I would pick Queenie too!Queenie, the next KZ Tandingan.Dark Horse of the season! Queenie!﻿Was wondering why the coaches didn't pick Quenie and Jem! Thank God Bamboo didn't listen to them. All three were good.﻿Queenie deserves the spot, that voice is unique no wonder sya pinili ni Bamboo.﻿Camp Kawayan always brings their A Game.Other coaches didnt choose Queenie kasi tactic nila yon. Para may laban yong mga pambato nila. Magaling kasi si Queenie.﻿Bamboo did pick the right person. Queenie's version of the first stanza is COOL. Good song choice as well. Kudos to Angelo and Jem as well, binigay naman nila ang kanilang best.﻿Queenie is one of the dark [horses] of Camp Kawayan. She is [the] kind of artist that sings naturally. And there is someting in her voice that you can't find in some artist. Coach Bamboo really likes unique voices that's why he picked Queenie.﻿And Queenie will be a gem of the entertainment industry. She has the height, the face and of course the TALENT! She's really gifted! And she's only 14/15 yrs old. Imagine that! She still has a lot of room to grow and improve!﻿That's an awesome rendition of 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' from such a unique voice. Kakaiba talaga! Keep it up Queenie! Good decision from coach Bamboo!﻿So sad that we are losing such great talents. First heather. Now Angelo and Jem?? I hope they are given record deals or some singing contract on asap﻿.