The Voice Teens Philippines Knockout Round: Alyssa vs Darryl vs Alessandra

As the live shows approach, the Knockout Rounds inare getting more exciting.On Saturday, July 8, Coachhad to choose between Alyssa Grace Datu, Darryl Sevillejo, and Alessandra Galvez. Just like before, she had a difficult time in choosing who among them will join her final team.The first one to come up on stage was 16-year-old Alyssa from Canada, who sang Melissa Manchester's "Don't Cry Out Loud". Her emotional rendition of the song kept the audience and judges wrapped up throughout her performance.Next to sing was Darryl, a 15-year lad from Negros Oriental who was tagged as the "Kumbento Balladeer" (Convent Balladeer) by host Luis Manzano. The Ogie Alcasid fan belted out the song "Pagsubok" by Orient Pearl and nailed it to the last note.Coach Lea was apparently impressed, she blurted out "Kagulat 'tong lalaking ito," (this guy is shocking) to Coach Sarah Geronimo. Coach Sharon gave him two thumbs after his performance.Last to perform for the round was Alessandra, a spunky 16-year-old from Quezon City. She gave a stylized interpretation of "You Gave Love a Bad Name" by Bon Jovi.Alessandra showed a lot of swag and vocal calisthenics in her piece, that the judges and audience alike gave her a hearty applause when she ended her performance.Asked who among the three they think would be ready for the live shows, Coach Bamboo and Coach Lea picked Alessandra while Coach Sarah chose Darryl.Team Coach Sharon was shaking her head when it was her turn to give her decision.She praised Alyssa for being a fighter by showing her emotions in her rendition. When it came to Alessandra, Coach Sharon noted the power of her voice and attitude. As to Darryl, she said his performance was deceptively simple, but it was really great.Who will Coach Sharon include in her team for the live shows?The Megastar said it was a difficult decision to make, but she chose Alessandra in the end.Alessandra hugged Coach Sharon tightly, thanking her profusely for picking her. The Megastar whispered in her ear, "Good job today, good job today, sweetheart."In her post-interview, Alessandra said, "Ang saya lang po kasi, may bunga rin po pala yung paghihirap po."(I am just so happy, because I see the fruits of my labor.): Para sa akin (For me), one sort of felt very natural and very ready for the next round. I will go with Alessandra.: Beautiful singing! Pero para sa akin, isa lang sainyo yung handang-handa para sa (But for me, there is only one among you who is very much ready for the)live shows and that is, Alessandra.: Lahat sila, lahat sila nakakabilib . Pero kung pipili lang ako ng isa, si Darryl. (All of them are so awesome. But if I were to choose one, it's Darryl.): Si Alyssa, lumabas yung pagiging fighter mo, lumalabas yun sa emosyon ng isang performer. (Alyssa, your being a fighter showed, that shows up in the emotion of a performer.) Si Alessandra, very powerful as always your voice, your attitude was right there. Si Darryl, kitang-kita na idol mo si Ogie. Akala mo simple pero ang laki ng ilalabas. (Darryl, it's so obvious that Ogie is your idol. Looked simple but you came out with something great.) Hay, napakahirap, mahirap talaga (Oh, it's hard, it's really hard)...Alessandra.Alessandra just comes in with so much versatility. She has surprises up her sleeves in every performance. She's one of the dark horses in this competitionAlyssa's song choice made her lose it, just my opinion﻿Wow Alessandra!!! Such an artist!!! 👊 A slayer! Forte ang team Sharon with her, Jeremy and Cristy! Good jod coach for choosing them. ﻿Daryl bet ko, pero iba din kasi si Alessandra. Nangangain ng stage bes﻿ (Daryl is my bet, but Alessandra is really different. She commands the stage.)Alessandra is a constant excellent performer. Daryl is pro idol teen guy- Allysa good voice, wrong choice OF SONG, AND stage performance is not connecting to audience. TOTAL PERFORMER ALESSANDRA IS THE PERFECT ARTIST HERE.strong group... As much as I wanted Alyssa to win.. but the other two were just so good... Alessandra deserves it though...﻿