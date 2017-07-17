Image Credit: The Voice Teens Philippines
The 17-year old from Bulacan sang James Brown's "It's A Man's World" (or It's a Man's Man's Man's World) with so much gusto that Coach Lea Salonga jumped out of her seat cheering for him.
The live audience were also screaming and clapping, showing their appreciation for the intoxicating performance of Emarjhun.
At the end of his performance, all four coaches gave Emarjhun a well-deserved standing ovation.
Coach Sarah Geronimo said he's a world-class talent that can one can be proud of worldwide.
His own coach, Bamboo Manalac commented that Emarjhun's performance was special and unforgettable. "That's making a mark right there," he added.
Emarjhun got the highest percentage of the public's vote at 59.74%, making him eligible for the next round of live shows.
Joining him in the next round would be his teammate Isabela Vinzon for Team Bamboo. They will have to contend with Mica Becerro and Chan Millanes of Team Lea; Christy Lagapa and Jeremy Glinoga of Team Sharon and Jona Marie Soquite and Nisha Bedaña of Team Sarah.
Watch The Voice Teens Philippines Live Show: Emarjhun de Guzman - It's A Man's World
Comments from the judges
Coach Sarah: Bet na bet talaga kita e (You are really my bet). World-class talent na ipagmamalaki sa buong mundo. Ikaw lang yan. (World-class talent that we can be proud of worldwide. That's only you.)
Coach Bamboo: Wow, well thank you, thank you again. Parang uminit yung studio (It seems like the studio became warmer). Parang, parang ganun yung nangyari. May kailangan lang akong sabihin.(It seems, that's what happened. I only need to say something) That was special. That's a performance na hindi makakalimutan (which will never be forgotten). That's making a mark right there. Congratulations!
What People Say on YouTube
Vivian Evans: Wow! Bamboo is a great coach. Ang laki ng improvement ni Emarjhun. Kinilabutan ako, super ganda ng delivery. (Emarjhun improved a lot. I got goose bumps, the delivery was so beautiful)
Joi Zann: Uwian na mga beshees, may CHAMPION na (It's time to go home friends, there's a champion already! 👑👑👑 Kudos to you once again coach bamboo! Your artists' performances were the best! Walang tapon sa tatlo!!! (You can't eliminate anyone of the three) And this one is just another proof of how great you are as a coach. But of course with the talent that you have Emarjhun, it is WOLRDWIDE! Just continue to give your best then you'll be getting the very first title of THE VOICE TEENS PH! Great job! 👊👏👏
fapper mcstroke: yun ang kulang sa mga ibang contestants, magaling nga kumanta, wala namang personality. This little guy is a good singer and a great entertainer at the same time 👏👏
Pearl Lee: his runs are so on-point, plus the quality of his voice - there's a certain raspiness that sounds worldclass.
Gonotrovi: Coach Sharon going crazy at the end of that performance was hilarious! 😂😂😂😂😂😂