The Voice Teens Philippines Live Show: Emarjhun de Guzman - It's A Man's World

Comments from the judges

What People Say on YouTube

The live shows forhas begun, andof Team Bamboo once again showed his vocal prowess.The 17-year old from Bulacan sang James Brown's "It's A Man's World" (or It's a Man's Man's Man's World) with so much gusto that Coach Lea Salonga jumped out of her seat cheering for him.The live audience were also screaming and clapping, showing their appreciation for the intoxicating performance of Emarjhun.At the end of his performance, all four coaches gave Emarjhun a well-deserved standing ovation.Coach Sarah Geronimo said he's a world-class talent that can one can be proud of worldwide.His own coach, Bamboo Manalac commented that Emarjhun's performance was special and unforgettable. "That's making a mark right there," he added.Emarjhun got the highest percentage of the public's vote at 59.74%, making him eligible for the next round of live shows.Joining him in the next round would be his teammate Isabela Vinzon for Team Bamboo. They will have to contend with Mica Becerro and Chan Millanes of Team Lea; Christy Lagapa and Jeremy Glinoga of Team Sharon and Jona Marie Soquite and Nisha Bedaña of Team Sarah.: Bet na bet talaga kita e (You are really my bet). World-class talent na ipagmamalaki sa buong mundo. Ikaw lang yan. (World-class talent that we can be proud of worldwide. That's only you.): Wow, well thank you, thank you again. Parang uminit yung studio (It seems like the studio became warmer). Parang, parang ganun yung nangyari. May kailangan lang akong sabihin.(It seems, that's what happened. I only need to say something) That was special. That's a performance na hindi makakalimutan (which will never be forgotten). That's making a mark right there. Congratulations!Wow! Bamboo is a great coach. Ang laki ng improvement ni Emarjhun. Kinilabutan ako, super ganda ng delivery. (Emarjhun improved a lot. I got goose bumps, the delivery was so beautiful)Uwian na mga beshees, may CHAMPION na (It's time to go home friends, there's a champion already! 👑👑👑 Kudos to you once again coach bamboo! Your artists' performances were the best! Walang tapon sa tatlo!!! (You can't eliminate anyone of the three) And this one is just another proof of how great you are as a coach. But of course with the talent that you have Emarjhun, it is WOLRDWIDE! Just continue to give your best then you'll be getting the very first title of THE VOICE TEENS PH! Great job! 👊👏👏﻿yun ang kulang sa mga ibang contestants, magaling nga kumanta, wala namang personality. This little guy is a good singer and a great entertainer at the same time 👏👏his runs are so on-point, plus the quality of his voice - there's a certain raspiness that sounds worldclass.﻿Coach Sharon going crazy at the end of that performance was hilarious! 😂😂😂😂😂😂﻿