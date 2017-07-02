Vogue features Liza Soberano's fashion and style, tops most-shared list

Image Credit: @perrytabora IG

magazine featured actressonline and tagged her as a "style star to watch".The July 1 article written by Janelle Okwodu detailed Liza's style and fashion, under the guidance of her stylist, Perry Tabora.Titled "Filipino-American Actress Liza Soberano Is a Style Star to Watch", it is currently on top of the most-shared articles of Vogue.The fashion magazine described Liza's wardrobe as "a mix of tomboy and cool girl".In the interview with Vogue, Tabora said that Liza was very adventurous in trying new styles and is very receptive to suggestions. He even described her as a "blank slate for fashion"Tabora explained that the looks of the 19-year-old actress and model are "always youthful, fresh, and with understated elegance."He revealed that Liza's favorite is Dior but she mixes Filipino labels with European brands in her get up.It seems Liza is unstoppable in attracting international attention. Her beauty, as well as her fashion and style is not lost on her massive following on social media (5.9 million on Instagram, 1.91 million on Twitter).Even foreign artists who visited or performed in the Philippines were in awe of her beauty and had a crush on her, like James McVey of The Vamps, Charlie Puth, and band members Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.Filipinos do not call the 5'5" beauty the 8th wonder of the world for nothing.Avid fans of Liza have always believed she has everything that's needed to make it in the international scene. Aside from her beautiful face, Liza's got acting chops, and hey, she can sing,dance, and rap, too.But her followers just might have reason to celebrate sooner than they think.The Vogue article is a testament to Liza's international appeal.Aside from the Vogue feature, Liza's manager Ogie Diaz revealed a week ago that Liza was already offered a. But they decided not to accept it, since her schedule is full because of her "" movie.Liza was also invited to grace a Netflix event in Singapore, but her management turned it down for the same reason.With the release of Darna the movie in a few months, Liza's career will soar to new heights. Will a Hollywood movie follow soon?