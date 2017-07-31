WATCH: KathNiel of La Luna Sangre takes a break, grabs Oishi snacks

Image Credit: @itsmesam.p IG

The love team ofand, popularly known as KathNiel, took a break from their hectic taping schedule forto attend theevent last Sunday, July 30.Kathryn and Daniel, wearing their Oishi team shirts, enjoyed the games at the booths during the event which was held at the Festival Mall in Alabang.Daniel was generous enough to throw away packs of Oishi snacks to KathNiel fans, as he played Snack Shack, one of of the games in the event.While trying to fill up a giant- sized replica pack of an Oishi snack, Daniel suddenly turned towards the crowd and threw some packs at them. He delightedly showered his fans with packs of Oishi snacks 5x during the game.Meanwhile, Kathryn had a lot of fun playing the Oishi Cuckoo Blaster. Dressed like a bird, complete with big yellow claws, she enjoyed trying to catch the ping pong balls in the big pouch of her costume.She raised her arms like a kid after the game.Alex Gonzaga and Maine Mendoza also graced the OishiSnacktacular event, a day or two earlier than KathNiel.Kathryn and Daniel play the roles of Malia and Tristan respectively, in the top-rated ABS-CBN primetime show, La Luna Sangre. The fantasy-horror-drama series is directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina and debuted on June 19, 2017.