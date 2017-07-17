WATCH: Latest viral Jollibee commercial, with English subtitles here

Image Credit: Jollibee Philippines

scores another marketing victory with its latest commercial going viral again. Titled "", the viral commercial zoomed past 5 million views on Facebook, just 10 hours after it was posted.The food giant has been making headlines with its series of commercials which are very moving and very relatable.The latest video features body builder and ex-lifeguard Mark Joseph "MJ" Tam again as the lead actor. Yes, he's the same guy whose heart was broken when his best friend married another man, in one of Jollibee's most viral commercials titled, "".To refresh your memory and to understand the latest ad , Jollibee Perfect Pairs, watch the Vow again:The latest ad, shows the other side to the story of Vow. In a way, it serves as a closure to the story of Vow,which was first revealed in Jollibee's Valentine Series.The newest Jollibee commercial is shown from the point of view of an unnamed woman, who was narrating her story. She recalled how she first met this guy at a Jollibee restaurant during their college days. They became best friends, but the girl knew that "He's the one."Then she goes on to say that she also did not forget the first time the guy met another woman. Here, shots from the previous commercial "Vow" was shown. The guy and the other woman ordered the same item from the Jollibee menu, but that wasn't shown in the latest ad anymore.At that moment, the woman said she knew that she wasn't the one he wants to spend the rest of his life with.But he continued to be his best friend, supporting him even if she knew he was in love with another girl.The wedding scene of the Vow was shown, with the narrator admitting to herself that she will always just be a friend.The next shot shows the guy, remembering his friend (the narrator). Then, in walks his former friend. She asks, "Is this seat taken?". He says, "No, not taken. Sana ikaw din (I hope, you too.)." Then he touches her hand and she smiles while shaking her head.With the virality of its latest commercial, it will not be surprising if the lead actors of the latest Jollibee commercial will become stars in the near future.Here's the complete dialogue andW: Hindi ko malilimutan nung una tayong nagkita sa Jollibee. College tayo nun. (I will not forget the first time we met at Jollibee. We were in college then.)M: Is this seat taken?W: No, not taken.W: Naalala ko, best friends na tayo. Pero sabi ko sa sarili ko, he's the one. (I remember, we were already best friends. But i told myself, he's the one.)Hindi ko rin malilimutan, noong una mo syang makita. (I will not forget too, the first time you saw her.) At that moment, alam kong (i knew) I wasn't the one you wanted to spend the rest of your life with.Pero pinangako ko (But i promised) that I will still be your friend. I will always support you. I will be there whenever you need me.Mahal na mahal mo sya (You love her so much). Kaya tanggap ko na (That's why I accept that), I'll always be just your friend.W: Is this seat taken?M: No, not taken. Sana, ikaw din (I hope, you too).W: Minsan pala, kung maghihintay ka lang (Sometimes, if you just wait). Darating din ang perfect para sayo. (The perfect one for you will also come to you.)This is so perfect! I cried nung hindi sila nagkatuluyan nung girl (when he and the girl didn't end up together). He's destined to be with someone else pala. They're perfect!Hahahahah what's meant to be, will be 😭😭😭 #hugotpaI disagree kay Ate Girl. Second choice lang siya (She's just the second choice). He will never see her as the perfect one for him, because that perfect pair for him got away. She will always be someone he just settled for. #ouch #thefeels #theinadvertentfeelsI know.. I also was thinking the same as you, at first. But I realized that sometimes love isn't always what we've hoped for. Sometimes it doesn't come in it's ideal form. Sometimes happy endings didn't always have the best stories in the middle. And that's alright. So if she accepts the love that he now has for her, then that's her choice 😌😌There is nothing "perfect" about the one who chose somebody else or the one you let go. "What could've been", or "what if's" will never make a perfect pair. She is not a second choice, but THE right choice. She's given him her time and understanding, always supporting him. The guy saw that in the end, sometimes the one you're looking for has always been there for you.Sometimes you do not end up with the person you love but the person who is right for you.I don't think she's a "second choice" like a lot of us would initially believe. I think she's the "ultimate choice" and I think that's the choice that matters the most.She's very fortunate, not everyone gets to be in a relationship with their first love.I couldn't care anymore if I am the 2nd, 3rd or 4th choice, as long as I am the last... There is no perfect pair nor a perfect relationship but there is only One person who offers this kind of love and relationship. That is the Love of Christ...She is not necessarily a second choice. It just so happened that it didn't work out with the other girl n the guy has no other choice but to move on --and that's when he realized that he had unrecognized feelings for the bestfriend. Just because we got our heart broken by our first love doesn't mean we will never find true love again.The guy hasn't got the gift of discernment. Remember that he was awed and mesmerized by the sheer aura of the girl, and stops there. While the girl "friend" tend to develop her feelings for him well baked. Boys would always be visual, while girls look for something solid to justify the feelings. In the end, the boy realized that all the while, the one for him is right there in front for the taking.THE VOW" was inspired by a true story. 