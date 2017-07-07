WATCH: Sarah Geronimo, John Lloyd in 'Finally Found Someone' teaser

Image Credit: ABS-CBN Star Cinema

The teaser for the much-awaited reunion movie ofand, titled '' is making waves on social media.Just 7 hours after it was posted on the page of Star Cinema, the teaser had already garnered more than 2 million views and over 40,000+ shares.The teaser shows Sarah getting down from a car in her wedding dress and later crying desperately in a park, looking for a certain Randy. She says, "Saan ka na? Randy, ano'ng petsa na?" (Where are you? Randy, what date is it now?)As she was wailing like a kid, John Lloyd, who was then talking with a friend, takes notice. He looks amused by how Sara was crying, unmindful of the people around her.Next scene shows a crowded door with people apparently recording videos with their phones. A man with a huge bouquet comes in, his face covered by the flowers.Sarah was sitting on a chair in a house which seems to be full of people who were ready to film or document something that's about to happen.When Sarah sees the man with the flowers who made his way through the crowded door, her face lights up. She immediately runs to him and hugs him.John Lloyd's character acts surprised, not knowing what to do.Sarah says, "Randy, buti bumalik ka na". (Randy, it's good that you came back.)Just when she was about to kiss him, she takes a look at his face and pushes herself away from him. Then she says, "Sino ka?" (Who are you?).As Sarah's character shows disappointment on her face, it was then that John Lloyd flashes his endearing smile.The teaser ended with the words: "Para sa mga naghahanap pa" (For those who are still looking for the one.)Watch the full teaser below:Finally Found Someone is the fourth movie for screen partners Sarah and John Lloyd. They have been paired together in three blockbuster films before: "A Very Special Love" (2008), "You Changed My Life" (2009), and "It Takes a Man and a Woman" (2013).The first three films of Sarah G and John Lloyd formed a trilogy, and were all directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina. These films earned a combined total of P810 million at the box office, with "It Takes a Man and a Woman" alone, raking in more than P400 million at the tills.The newest Sarah G-John Lloyd film is directed by Theodore Boborol, who also directed the 2016 MMFF hit movie, "Vince & Kath & James."Finally Found Someone was originally titled Dear Future Husband. It is not a continuation of the story of Miggy and Laida in Sarah and John Lloyd's trilogy series.Sara says the movie will be a more mature one, as compared to her earlier films.The movie will hit theaters on July 26. The cast includes Joey Marquez, Alexa Ilacad, Joj Agpangan, Milo Elmido Jr, and Christian Bables.The teaser has already created a buzz online and fans are so hyped up already. Most netizens said that they will be watching the film and are excited to see the story unfold on the big screen.I am not here to brag something that she has proven but for some mixed emotions, I wanna tell the world that Sarah Geronimo brought the PH Entertainment industry to a high level isn't it? On TV, Concert Stage, cinemas, Endorsements, and stuff. Her fame never fades for setting the Bar higher every time she offers something. You are more than a universe. Congratulations to your movie and looking forward for your upcoming Korean Adaptation movie "Miss Granny", Album, and Major concert on January!ang bitin. Hahaha! Mukang magiging dahilan to para kiligin na naman ako. 💕💕💕Kelan kya magshoshowing s singapore to..papanuorin ko tlga to..im excited nagbalik tambalan ni john lloyd at sarah😍😍😍 bhe panuorin ntin to pag nagshowing dto😊😊WAAAAAAAAHHHH! ASHLLOYD IS BACKKKKKK!!!! 😍😍😍 EXCITED NA AKO!!!!! SA MGA NAGHAHANAP PA, LIKE NYO NGA COMMENT KO! 😂😂😂Let's watch? Sa mga naghahanap pa daw. HahaKaway kaway sa mga Abangers din tulad ko 👋. .. sabay- sabay po tayong kiligin at manood kasama ang ating pamilya, kaibigan at loveones ☺. Mark your calendar JULY 26,2017 NA! FINALLY! #AshLloyd #FinallyFoundSomeone ❤❤❤