AGT: Angelica Hale's 'Clarity' cover earns her a slot in the semis

The much-talked about and incredible performance of Angelica Hale on Tuesday, August 15, apparently impressed the audience very much. They voted her in to the semi-finals of America's Got Talent 2017, along with six other acts.

AGT Angelica Hale Clarity Angelica Hale youtube agt 2017 americas got talent clarity song agt clarityImage Credit: America's Got Talent

Angelica sang "Clarity" by Zedd with so much heart and killer high notes towards the end, complete with a la Mariah Carey whistle, making the live audience react wildly.

As the judges gave her a standing ovation, Angelica's parents James and Eva Hale also stood up. Her father gave her a flying kiss from afar, while her mom clapped excitedly beside him.

The video of Angelica's Clarity cover is on the top of the list of trending YouTube videos in the Philippines, with 3.1 million views and counting.

Watch Angelica Hale's incredible "Clarity" cover

Angelica Hale: 9-Year-Old Sings Incredible "Clarity" Cover - America's Got Talent 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRjT1bDuYM4Angelica Hale: 9-Year-Old Sings Incredible "Clarity" Cover - America's Got Talent 2017https://i.ytimg.com/vi/VRjT1bDuYM4/hqdefault.jpgAug 15, 2017

Even with Angelica's outstanding "Clarity" performance, it was quite hard to predict whether or not she will go to the next level.

Fil-Am Angelica got a Golden Buzzer for her "Girl on Fire" performance. But still, the AGT 2017 quarter finals' first batch of contestants was full of great acts.

So, it was a tense moment when she and another Golden Buzzer act, singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, were asked by Tyra Banks to step forward for the quarter finals voting results.

AGT Angelica Hale Clarity Darci Lynne AGT 2017 Quarter Finals Americas Got Talent clarity song agtImage Credit: @America's Got Talent

Frail-looking Angelica had to suppress her nervousness by covering her mouth with her hands. She started wiping away tears from her face even before Tyra announced who between her and Darci would compete in the semi-finals.

When Tyra announced "Both of you!" as the next act going into the semis, Angelica was so surprised that her shoulders moved up a bit. Darci herself was left open-mouthed with the results.

Both girls hugged each other tightly after the announcement that Tyra had to pry them apart.

AGT Angelica Hale Clarity Darci Lynne ventriloquist clarity song AGT 2017 AGT semi-finals Americas got talentImage Credit: @America's Got Talent

Angelica was sobbing, and with tears streaking down her face, she said, "Oh my God, thank you so much! Guys, this means so much to me."

AGT Angelica Hale Clarity crying Tyra Banks AGT 2017 America's Got TalentImage Credit: America's Got Talent

As they left the stage, Angelica and Darci were still side hugging each other, obviously very happy with the results.

Joining them in the semi-finals are five other acts from the first batch including stand-up comedian Preacher Lawson; extreme roller blade duo Billy and Emily England; a cappella group In The Stairwell from the Air Force Academy; 16 year-old soul singer Christian Guardino; and Yoli Mayor, who is dubbed as the "Cuban Adele".

AGT first semi-finalists AGT Angelica Hale Clarity Darci Lynne Farmer ventriloquist clarity song AGT 2017 AGT semi-finals Americas got talent AGT Darci Lynne Preacher Lawson instagram Billy and Emily England wiki in the stairwell members Christian Guardino Yoli MayorImage Credit: @America's Got Talent IG
