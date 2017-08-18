AGT: Angelica Hale's 'Clarity' cover earns her a slot in the semis

Image Credit: America's Got Talent

Watch Angelica Hale's incredible "Clarity" cover

Image Credit: @America's Got Talent

Image Credit: @America's Got Talent

Image Credit: America's Got Talent

Image Credit: @America's Got Talent IG

The much-talked about and incredible performance ofon Tuesday, August 15, apparently impressed the audience very much. They voted her in to the semi-finals of, along with six other acts.Angelica sang "Clarity" by Zedd with so much heart and killer high notes towards the end, complete with a la Mariah Carey whistle, making the live audience react wildly.As the judges gave her a standing ovation, Angelica's parents James and Eva Hale also stood up. Her father gave her a flying kiss from afar, while her mom clapped excitedly beside him.The video of Angelica's Clarity cover is on the top of the list of trending YouTube videos in the Philippines, with 3.1 million views and counting.Even with Angelica's outstanding "Clarity" performance, it was quite hard to predict whether or not she will go to the next level.Fil-Am Angelica got a Golden Buzzer for her "Girl on Fire" performance. But still, the AGT 2017 quarter finals' first batch of contestants was full of great acts.So, it was a tense moment when she and another Golden Buzzer act, singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, were asked by Tyra Banks to step forward for the quarter finals voting results.Frail-looking Angelica had to suppress her nervousness by covering her mouth with her hands. She started wiping away tears from her face even before Tyra announced who between her and Darci would compete in the semi-finals.When Tyra announced "Both of you!" as the next act going into the semis, Angelica was so surprised that her shoulders moved up a bit. Darci herself was left open-mouthed with the results.Both girls hugged each other tightly after the announcement that Tyra had to pry them apart.Angelica was sobbing, and with tears streaking down her face, she said, "Oh my God, thank you so much! Guys, this means so much to me."As they left the stage, Angelica and Darci were still side hugging each other, obviously very happy with the results.Joining them in the semi-finals are five other acts from the first batch including stand-up comedian Preacher Lawson; extreme roller blade duo Billy and Emily England; a cappella group In The Stairwell from the Air Force Academy; 16 year-old soul singer Christian Guardino; and Yoli Mayor, who is dubbed as the "Cuban Adele".