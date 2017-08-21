AlDub Fliptop battle on 'Sunday Pinasaya', full video and BTS

Image Credit: MaiDen2316MaiChard24 FB page

and, popularly known as, had their much-awaited Fliptop battle onAccording to Director Michael Tuviera, son of APT Entertainment's Antonio P. Tuviera, AlDub's rap battle exceeded his expectations.Alden and Maine exchanged lines even before the topic for the rap battle was given.As DJ Mae, Maine said she's quite nervous because it's her first time at the fliptop battle. But since it's not her first time to have a quarrel with DJ Bae Alden, she made a strong opening salvo: "Kung eto lang ang paraan, hindi kita uurungan." (If this is the only way, I will never back down from you.)Alden as DJ Bae said that may be the reason why DJ Mae is not talking to him. "Gusto mo dito tayo magharap". (You want us to face each other here.)Then they started to blame one another. When Maine said, "Ako na naman ang mali. Kapag may problema, laging ako ang nagsisimula ng away. Ako, ako, ako." (I'm in the wrong again. When there's a problem, I'm the one who starts the quarrel. Me, me, me.)Alden stepped closer to Maine, held her by her arms and blurted out, "Ang Mahal ko!" (My love!).The audience screamed at his words. Was it part of the script or not? With AlDub, the line between reality and fiction has always been blurred, as always. However, AlDub Fans Secret Files revealed on Facebook that the specific line spoken by Alden was not on the teleprompter.DJ Mae pushed DJ Bae and said, "Di mo ko makukuha sa ganyan!" (You can't get me back in that way!)DJ Bae had a slip of the tongue, (was the script too close to home?) when he said, " Di ko na alam kung sa'n ako lulugar, Maine!" (I don't know where to place myself anymore, Maine!)For a few heartbeats, DJ Mae was at a loss for words but was quick to cover up for DJ Bae Alden's mistake when she said, "Mae, at sino si Maine? Ayan e!" (...and who is Maine? That's just it!)At this point, referees Jerald Napoles and Valeen Montenegro had to stop DJ Mae and DJ Bae from arguing further. They then laid out the topic for the rap battle: "Kailan ba dapat pag-usapan ang problem sa pagitan ng magkarelasyon? Agad-agad o saka na?" (When is it right to talk about a problem between people in a relationship? Immediately or later on?)DJ Bae picked his side of the battle: Agad agad para tapos na. (Right away, to finish it.)DJ Mae said: Saka na, dapat magpalamig muna no? (Later, they should cool down first.)Here's the "rap" of DJ Bae: Dapat talagang agad-agad inaayos ang gulo sa pagitan ng dalawang magka relasyon. Hindi na dapat antayin pang lumubog ang araw para gumawa ka ng aksyon. (The trouble between two people in a relationship should be immediately fixed. You should not wait till sunset to act on it.)Ang uniform nga plinaplantsa agad pag meron nakitang gusot. Sa labada pag may nakitang mantsa, todo effort sa pagkusot. Dahil ang problema sa dalawang magkatipan, hindi dapat pinapatagal. Kapag lumala ang sitwasyon, kawawa ka kung ikaw ang babagal- bagal. Kaya kung tutoong mahal mo ang isang tao, natural ayaw mo syang mawala. Ingatan mo huwag kang pumayag na maagaw sya ng iba at maglaho na parang bula. (When you see a creasein a uniform, you iron it out immediately. When you wash clothes and see a stain, you exert all effort in rubbing it out. Because any problem between two people in a relationship shouldn't be left unsolved for long. If the situation gets worse, you would be pitiful if you are slow. That's why if you truly love a person, it's natural that you don't want to lose him. Take good care of him, don't allow anyone to take him away from you and let him disappear like a bubble.)DJ Mae: Alam mo, syempre pasensya kailangan natin para maayos ang gulo. Saka na lang mag-usap ang magkaaway kapag lumamig na yang ulo. Dahil kung yung galit mo itatapat mo sa galit niya at hindi itatago, nakakatakot. Baka sa'n pa mauwi yan at dumanak pa ang dugo.(You know, of course we need patience to fix a mess. People who are quarreling should talk later when their heads have cooled. Because if your anger will be pitted against his anger and not hide it, it's scary. You don't know where it will lead and there might be bloodshed.)Ang laptop nga, kapag masyadong mainit, kailangang hina hibernate. Dapat gaya ng mga taong naghahyper ventilate. Kasi kung sa panahon na yun pag emosyonal ka at ang galit mo sagad sagad, hay naku, kahit sinong kumausap sayo, kahit si Kuya Cesar pa yan hindi ka mapapakalma agad-agad. (Even a laptop, when it's too hot, you need to hibernate it. You should do the same to a peron who is hyperventilating. Because if during the time that you are emotional and extremely angry, well, whoever talks to you, even if it's Kuya Cesar, you wouldn't calm down at once.)Here are their rebuttals:DJ Bae: Pwede naman palang sabihin ang dahilan, pero dinadaan lagi sa hindi pagkibo. 25 missed calls, 50 texts. Di mo sinagot, muntik na kong madisgrasya at matapilok, at matibo. Ewan ko ba sayo, hindi naman kita sasakmalin pag kinausap mo ko e. May mga panahon lang talaga na ang OA mong magpasuyo nauubos rin yung pasensya ko. Kaya ayusin na natin ito, Belieber ako. Is it too late now to say I'm sorry?. Kung lagi tayong mag-aaway, pano pa tayo aabutin ng Golden Anniversary? Ayokong mawala lahat yung pinagsamahan natin mula noon hanggang ngayon. Sayang naman kasi ineffort ko hanggang makarating tayo sa Tamang Panahon. (It's possible to state the reason why, but it is always done by not minding me. 25 missed calls, 50 texts, you did not answer, I almost had an accident, almost stumbled, and almost choked on a fish bone. I don't know with you, I will not even grab you if you talk to me. There are just times when you are overacting when you want me to be pursued, I also lose my patience. So, let's fix this. I'm a Belieber. Is it too late now to say I'm sorry? If we always quarrel, how would we reach our Golden Anniversary? I don't want to lose all the time we spent together from then until now. All the efforts i put in for us to reach the right time will be wasted.)DJ Mae: Kasi isa lang naman yung nagiging problema kapag nag-aaway yung magkarelasyon- miscommunication. Samahan mo pa ng pride, kaya lumlala ang sitwasyon. Eh kasi hindi naman sa nagpapasuyo ako nung time na kinokontak mo ko. Ano ba? Hindi, namisplace ko lang talaga yung cellphone ko, hindi nagriring, naka-silent pala ako. E ayun, sorry din kung sa tuwing may away tayo lagi akong umiiwas saka tumatahimik. Hindi, ayoko lang talagang sumabay sa galit mo. Tutoo, peksman, walang gimik yun. Kaya sige, from now on, mag aadjust din ako para naman hindi maging unfair. Dahil kasi ayokong mawala ka kasi. Kasi, teka lang hindi pa tapos. Ayokong mawala ka kasi pag nawala ka sa akin hindi ko yun kakayanin as in never. (There's always one problem in a fight between people in a relationship - miscommunication. Add pride and the situation worsens. It's not that I want you to woo me at the time you were trying to contact me. What? No, I just really misplaced my cellphone, it wasn't ringing, it was on silent mode. And sorry also if every time we fight, I always evade you and keep quiet. No, I just don't want us to be both angry at the same time. It's true, I swear, there's no gimmick there. So from now, I will also make an adjustment so it wouldn't be unfair. Because I don't want to lose you. Because...wait, I'm not through yet. I don't want to lose you because if i lose you, I won't make it, as in never. )During the rebuttal, Maine's portrayal of DJ Mae reminds one of her cute pabebe (childlike) antics as Yaya Dub on Eat Bulaga's "".Alden's laughter during her antics was evidently unscripted.In the end, their characters kissed and made up, with DJ Mae saying she was not mad, "nagpapasuyo lang ako sayo." (I just wanted you to woo me.)Alden cupped Maine's chin and with their faces close to each other, he said, "Ikaw talaga, alam mo namang susuyuin kita e." (Oh,you. Yo know I will pursue you.)DJ Mae asked who Maine was, but DJ Bae said their names just sounded the same. Then he said, "Wala yun. Ikaw lang talaga tinitibok ng puso ko." (She's nothing. My heart beats only for you.)The fliptop battle ended with Alden carrying Maine in his arms, saying they will have lunch in a restaurant.The rap battle almost brought the house down, so to speak. Fans at the studio were screaming at every high point of the battle. It was kilig overload, and hearts of AlDub nation members were brimming with happiness.AlDub fan sites, AlDub Twitter and AlDub Facebook accounts like AlDub Fans Secret files, AlDub Guardians, AlDub Scoopers, AlDub/Maiden accounts were all on fire during the fliptop segment.A lot of the fans are asking that Maine should also be featured in another segment of Sunday Pinasaya, specifically the "Boys' Room". Fans expected Maine to be in that segment too, as it was also included in the teaser. Some were disappointed when it did't happen.But that may come true in the near future. Direk Mike assured that it will not be the last time that Maine will be featured as a guest on Sunday Pinasaya.