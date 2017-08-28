Bruno Mars '24K Magic' Manila tickets on sale Sept. 7, price list here

Ticket prices for the Manila leg of Bruno Mars' 24K Magic World Tour 2018 have been announced by concert promoter MMI Live.
Image Credit: Bruno Mars Instagram @brunomars
The tickets for the concert of Bruno Mars at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 3, 2108, will start selling on September 7 at 10 AM, via smtickets.com.
Here are the ticket prices:
VIP 1 Standing - ₱23,850
VIP 2 Standing - ₱18,550
Lower Box A - ₱13,250
Lower Box B - ₱ 8,480
Upper Box - ₱ 4,770
General Ad. - ₱ 2,650
Here's the seating plan:
Image Credit: MMI Live @mmilive
This will be the second time that Bruno Mars will hold a concert in the Philippines. He brought "The Moonshine Jungle" tour to Manila, way back March, 2014.
A lot of fans are ecstatic that they will get to see Bruno Mars perform onstage the songs he had popularized throughout the years.
Bruno Mars' songs in the Philippines are constantly played on radio and television. Filipinos are most familiar with hits like "Just The Way You Are", "When I Was Your Man", "Locked Out of Heaven", and "Uptown Funk".
The "24K Magic" album of Bruno Mars spawned his latest hits "That's What I Like" and "Versace on the Floor".
Bruno Mars, age 31, has an approximate net worth of about $110 million. His real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, a Fil-American singer-songwriter born of a Puerto Rican father and a Filipino mother.
He puts those hard-earned millions to good use. Bruno Mars is a philanthropist, partnering with foundations to support music scholars in Hawaii.
He has also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars for victims of Typhoon Haiyan and Typhoon Yolanda in the Philippines, and also to other worthy causes in the US.
Image Credit: Jessica Caban Instagram @officialjessicacaban
Bruno Mars is currently in a relationship with American fashion model and actress, Jessica Marie Caban. They began dating in 2011 and are currently living together in a mansion in Hollywood Hills.
