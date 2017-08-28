Bruno Mars '24K Magic' Manila tickets on sale Sept. 7, price list here

Ticket prices for the Manila leg of Bruno Mars' 24K Magic World Tour 2018 have been announced by concert promoter MMI Live.

bruno mars girlfriend images bruno mars concert bruno mars versace bruno mars tickets bruno mars it will rain bruno mars discography count on me bruno mars bruno mars real name bruno mars songs bruno mars tour bruno mars age how old is bruno mars bruno mars tickets bruno mars concert bruno mars versace on the floor bruno mars net worth how tall is bruno mars bruno mars real name bruno mars uptown funk bruno mars 24K bruno mars 24k magicImage Credit: Bruno Mars Instagram @brunomars

The tickets for the concert of Bruno Mars at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 3, 2108, will start selling on September 7 at 10 AM, via smtickets.com.

Here are the ticket prices:

VIP 1 Standing - ₱23,850
VIP 2 Standing - ₱18,550
Lower Box A - ₱13,250
Lower Box B - ₱ 8,480
Upper Box - ₱ 4,770
General Ad. - ₱ 2,650

READ Bruno Mars '24K Magic' World Tour set for 2018 in Manila

Here's the seating plan:

bruno mars manila seating plan sm ticket bruno mars concert bruno mars versace bruno mars tickets bruno mars discography bruno mars real name bruno mars songs bruno mars tour bruno mars age bruno mars tickets bruno mars concert bruno mars versace on the floor bruno mars net worth how tall is bruno mars bruno mars real name bruno mars uptown funk bruno mars 24K bruno mars 24k magic Manila concertImage Credit: MMI Live @mmilive

READ Justin Bieber 'Purpose' Tour cancelled, here's why

This will be the second time that Bruno Mars will hold a concert in the Philippines. He brought "The Moonshine Jungle" tour to Manila, way back March, 2014.

A lot of fans are ecstatic that they will get to see Bruno Mars perform onstage the songs he had popularized throughout the years.

Bruno Mars' songs in the Philippines are constantly played on radio and television. Filipinos are most familiar with hits like "Just The Way You Are", "When I Was Your Man", "Locked Out of Heaven", and "Uptown Funk".

The "24K Magic" album of Bruno Mars spawned his latest hits "That's What I Like" and "Versace on the Floor".

READ AGT: Angelica Hale's 'Clarity' cover earns her a slot in the semis

Bruno Mars, age 31, has an approximate net worth of about $110 million. His real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, a Fil-American singer-songwriter born of a Puerto Rican father and a Filipino mother.

He puts those hard-earned millions to good use. Bruno Mars is a philanthropist, partnering with foundations to support music scholars in Hawaii.

He has also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars for victims of Typhoon Haiyan and Typhoon Yolanda in the Philippines, and also to other worthy causes in the US.

READ Jona Soquite of Team Sarah G wins The Voice Teens Philippines 2017

bruno mars girlfriend images bruno mars concert bruno mars versace bruno mars tickets bruno mars discography bruno mars real name bruno mars songs bruno mars tour how old is bruno mars bruno mars tickets bruno mars concert bruno mars versace on the floor bruno mars net worth how tall is bruno mars bruno mars real name bruno mars 24K bruno mars 24k magicImage Credit: Jessica Caban Instagram @officialjessicacaban

Bruno Mars is currently in a relationship with American fashion model and actress, Jessica Marie Caban. They began dating in 2011 and are currently living together in a mansion in Hollywood Hills.
Got a comment? Drop us a message on Facebook: @Startattle
Home » News » Bruno Mars '24K Magic' Manila tickets on sale Sept. 7, price list here
Tags: 