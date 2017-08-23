Eat Bulaga Miss Millennial Bulacan is Online Favorite for Week 4

Image Credit: @missmillennialbulacan

won as Online Favorite for Week 4 ofcontest.Edelle is an 18 year-old BS Tourism student of the Pambayang Dalubhasaan ng Marilao. She is one of the major winners in the Reyna ng Bulacan pageant held on September 2016.The pretty Edelle also recently won as Best Model for Bridal Make-up at the 3rd Philippine Make-up Artist of the Year 2017 which was held at SM City Taytay.Asked what she can say about her province, Edelle is proud to say that Bulacan is the Culture Capital of the Philippines. She said it is steeped in tradition and history.Miss Millennial Bulacan also cited several tourist sites, both modern and old, that are located in her hometown. There's Philippine Arena, which is considered as one of the world's largest indoor arena.She also revealed that there are strawberry farms in Calumpang, Calumpit, Bulacan, which amazed Eat Bulaga hosts Allan K, Pauleen Luna, and Ryan Agoncillo.There are also butterfly farms in Pulilan and waterparks scattered throughout the whole province of Bulacan.In a short video, Edelle revealed more things that one would love about Bulacan, including the following:1. Barasoain Church2. Angat Dam (Hilltop Viewdeck)3. Bitbit River4. Pastries like Inipit and Empanada de Kaliskis by Eurobake5. Delicacies like Suman Pinipig at Rosalie's Kakanin at Marilao6. Crispy Pata at JL-Jamie's Crispy Pata at NorzagarayBefore the interview with Edelle ended, the Eat Bulaga hosts enjoyed the delicacies and other "pasalubongs" (gifts) she brought for them.Eat Bulaga's Miss Millennial Philippines is the first of its kind in the country. The contest showcases the beauty not only of the contestants, but of the Philippines as well.The ultimate winner in the contest will win a condominium unit and a car, among other prizes.