Eat Bulaga Miss Millennial Camarines Sur is Online Favorite Week 3

Image Credit: @julianovel IG

Image Credit: @missmillennialcamarinessur IG

, the 21-year old, won as Online Favorite for Week 3 of Eat Bulaga's Miss Millennial Philippines contest.The young beauty queen, who is also currently Miss Kaogma 2017, is a B.S. Psychology graduate from the University of Perpetual Help.Born in Iriga City, Julia is very proud of her province, Camarines Sur, which is also dubbed as theJulia told Pauleen Luna, Ryan Agoncillo, Luane Dy and the Eat Bulaga viewers that Camarines Sur has lots of scenic islands. In fact, the islands of Caramoan, which is a municipality of Camarines Sur, is home to the "" franchise.When she shared a short video of things she loved about Camarines Sur, the Dabarkads couldn't help but say, "Wow!". Ryan even asked if a filter was used in the photos.Miss Millennial Camarines Sur said the tourist spots in her province are naturally beautiful and no filter was used during the shooting of the video.As shared by Julia, here are the top things to love about Camarines Sur:1. The wonderful islands of Sabitang Laya, Aguirangan, Lahos, and Pitogo2. Hunongan Cove in Caramoan3. Matukad Island in Caramoan4. Delicious Food- Laing and Bicol Express,Toasted Siopao, Sili Ice Cream, and Laing Pizza (at CWC)5. Ocampo Deer Farm6. World Wakeboarding Championships at the CamSur Watersports Complex (CWC)7. Kaogma Festival8. Peñafrancia Festival9. CamSur Watersports Complex, which is considered the best wake park in the worldWatch this short video shared by Miss Millennial Camarines Sur on her Facebook page:She also shared a video which showed theIn a Facebook Live interview with Ryzza Mae Dizon, Julia said that her favorite island in the province is Matukad Island in Caramoan and her favorite spot is CWC.Asked to describe Camarines Sur in three words, she said her home province is majestic, wonderful, and virgin.Eat Bulaga's Miss Millennial Philippines continues to gain traction as the local beauty queens get introduced to the viewers.The first of its kind in the country, the winner in the contest will reportedly get a new condominium unit and a Montero.