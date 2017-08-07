Eat Bulaga's Miss Millennial Malabon is Online Favorite for Week 2

Image Credit: @missmillennialmalabon IG

Shiara Joy Dizon of Malabon won as Online Favorite of week 2 on Eat Bulaga's Miss Millennial Philippines 2017.Shiara is an 18-year old Mutya ng Malabon, and is currently taking up BS Tourism at UE Caloocan.Miss Millennial Malabon was the only contestant coming from the National Capital Region who was presented to the Eat Bulaga audience for the week.On August 4, she was interviewed by Ruby Rodriguez, Ryan Agoncillo, and Allan K.During the interview she said Malabon is known as a flood-prone area. But Malabon is also "flooded" with tourists.There are tricycle tours in the City of Malabon and the town is known for its delicious food, according to Shiara. She added that the city is rich in heritage sites, and that tourists will get their stomachs full, 24/7 in Malabon.In the short video wherein she showcased Malabon, Shiara toured the Eat Bulaga audience to her favorite spots in the city, including the following:Nanay's Pancit Malabon restaurantDolor's KakaninSan Bartolome Church (402 years old)Angel Cacnio art worksMalabon Zoo Aquarium and Botanical GardenShiara closed the video by saying, "You'll surely love my Malabon dahil bumabaha dito ng (this place is flooded with) fun, food and adventure."Eat Bulaga's ongoing search for the first Miss Millennial Philippines is starting to get more exciting.Aside from presenting a candidate each day, contestants are also given mini-challenges to hurdle everyday, like featuring their local dish or the smiles of their townmates on their FB page.Almost 40 candidates are vying for the title of the first Miss Millennial Philipppines. The winner will receive a condominium unit and a Montero.