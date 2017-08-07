Eat Bulaga's Miss Millennial Malabon is Online Favorite for Week 2

Shiara Joy Dizon of Malabon won as Online Favorite of week 2 on Eat Bulaga's Miss Millennial Philippines 2017.

Eat Bulaga Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 Miss Millennial Malabon Shiara Joy Dizon Online Favorite of the WeekImage Credit: @missmillennialmalabon IG

Shiara is an 18-year old Mutya ng Malabon, and is currently taking up BS Tourism at UE Caloocan.

READ Eat Bulaga launches 1st Miss Millennial Philippines

Miss Millennial Malabon was the only contestant coming from the National Capital Region who was presented to the Eat Bulaga audience for the week.

Eat Bulaga Miss Millennial Philippines 2017 Miss Millennial Malabon Shiara Joy Dizon Ryan Agoncillo Allan K Ruby Rodriguez interview at eat bulaga august 4 2017Image Credit: @Eat Bulaga

READ Eat Bulaga's Miss Millennial Pampanga wins FB Favorite of the Week

On August 4, she was interviewed by Ruby Rodriguez, Ryan Agoncillo, and Allan K.

During the interview she said Malabon is known as a flood-prone area. But Malabon is also "flooded" with tourists.

There are tricycle tours in the City of Malabon and the town is known for its delicious food, according to Shiara. She added that the city is rich in heritage sites, and that tourists will get their stomachs full, 24/7 in Malabon.

Eat Bulaga Miss Millenial Philippines 2017 Miss Millennial Malabon Shiara Joy Dizon Malabon City eat bulaga August 5 2017Image Credit: @Eat Bulaga

READ Eat Bulaga Miss Millennial PH: Top 10 Reasons to love La Union

In the short video wherein she showcased Malabon, Shiara toured the Eat Bulaga audience to her favorite spots in the city, including the following:

Nanay's Pancit Malabon restaurant
Dolor's Kakanin
San Bartolome Church (402 years old)
Angel Cacnio art works
Malabon Zoo Aquarium and Botanical Garden

Watch this short video by Miss Millennial Malabon


MISS MILLENNIAL MALABON
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAJ-2jNaIEk&t=9sMISS MILLENNIAL MALABONhttps://i.ytimg.com/vi/DAJ-2jNaIEk&t=9s/hqdefault.jpgAug 4, 2017

Shiara closed the video by saying, "You'll surely love my Malabon dahil bumabaha dito ng (this place is flooded with) fun, food and adventure."

Eat Bulaga's ongoing search for the first Miss Millennial Philippines is starting to get more exciting.

Aside from presenting a candidate each day, contestants are also given mini-challenges to hurdle everyday, like featuring their local dish or the smiles of their townmates on their FB page.

Almost 40 candidates are vying for the title of the first Miss Millennial Philipppines. The winner will receive a condominium unit and a Montero.
Got a comment? Drop us a message on Facebook: @Startattle
Home » Videos » Eat Bulaga's Miss Millennial Malabon is Online Favorite for Week 2
Tags: 