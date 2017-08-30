IN PHOTOS: AlDub and Eat Bulaga Team in Japan vacation

AlDub and the whole team of Eat Bulaga, with the exception of JoWaPao (Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, and Paolo Ballesteros), went for a short vacation in Japan.

Eat Bulaga Dabarkads in Japan in Japanese onsen bathhouse alden richards maine mendoza aldub in japan aldub scoopers aldub facebook maichard aldub instagram aldub nation maine mendoza maichard instagram eat bulaga august 29 2017 alden richards eat bulaga facebook Image Credit: @pauleenlunasotto Instagram

The Eat Bulaga Dabarkads went to Minamioguni, Kumamoto in the island of Kyushu. Minamioguni is a very small town located at the Aso District, Kumamoto Prefecture. The town has a recorded population of less than 4,000 people as of October 2016.

They also went around Oita, the capital city of Oita Prefecture, which is also in Kyushu.

READ AlDub Fliptop battle on 'Sunday Pinasaya', full video and BTS

The Eat Bulaga Dabarkads, had a grand time going around the tourist spots of the island like the Kuju Flower Park and they also went on an African Safari in Oita.

The vacation was a treat by Eat Bulaga's producer and big boss, Antonio P. Tuviera.

Alden Richards arrived a day later due to a prior commitment.

READ LOOK: AlDub at Coldplay concert, their sweetest pics & videos drive fans crazy

Eat Bulaga Dabarkads in Japan tourist spot in this picture without aldub scoopers aldub facebook maichard aldub instagram aldub nation maine mendoza maichard instagram eat bulaga august 29 2017 alden richards eat bulaga facebook Image Credit: @ryzzamaedizon Instagram

Maine Mendoza and Ryzza Mae Dizon Arigato in Japan aldub scoopers aldub facebook maichard aldub instagram aldub nation maine mendoza maichard instagram eat bulaga august 29 2017 alden richards eat bulaga facebook Image Credit: @ryzzamaedizon Instagram

Maine Mendoza in Oita, Oita, Japan Eat Bulaga vacation in Japan aldub scoopers aldub facebook maichard aldub instagram aldub nation maine mendoza maichard instagram eat bulaga august 29 2017 alden richards eat bulaga facebook Image Credit: @mainedcm Instagram

READ AlDub mostly 'quiet' about their personal European vacation

After Alden's arrival in Japan, a lot of AlDub nation members expected that he and Maine will post lots of pictures with the two of them together.

Alden Richards solo picture in Japan spa during Eat Bulaga vacation in Japan aldub scoopers aldub facebook maichard aldub instagram aldub nation maine mendoza maichard instagram eat bulaga august 29 2017 alden richards eat bulaga facebook Image Credit: @allan_klownz Instagram

Maine Mendoza at Kurokawa Onsen Japan on Maine Mendoza Instagram aldub scoopers aldub facebook maichard aldub instagram aldub nation maine mendoza maichard instagram eat bulaga august 29 2017 alden richards eat bulaga facebook Image Credit: @mainedcm Instagram

READ AlDub's first 10 days in Italy, top 20 most memorable photos

But a lot of them were disappointed because there were very few pictures of Alden and Maine together in one picture. Most of their pictures were group photos with Eat Bulaga Dabarkads.

Eat Bulaga Dabarkads in Minamioguni Kumamoto Japan in traditional japanes garbs aldub scoopers aldub facebook maichard aldub instagram aldub nation maine mendoza maichard instagram eat bulaga august 29 2017 alden richards eat bulaga facebook Image Credit: @allan_klownz

Eat Bulaga Dabarkads group picture including Maine Mendoza Alden Richards AlDub aldub scoopers aldub facebook maichard aldub instagram aldub nation maichard instagram eat bulaga august 29 2017 eat bulaga facebook Image Credit: @pauleenlunasotto Instagram

This fueled speculations that Alden and Maine must have an issue brewing between them. The hearts of MaiChard fans started sinking.

A short video, however, caught Alden and Maine having lunch together and was posted on Ryzza Maine's IG. The video was picked up by fan page AlDub Scoopers a few hours later.



A couple of hours prior to the publication of this article, Joey de Leon posted a photo which totally dispels assumptions that Alden and Maine were having problems.

AlDub and Eat Bulaga Dabarkads in Japan aldub scoopers aldub facebook maichard aldub instagram aldub nation maine mendoza maichard instagram eat bulaga august 29 2017 alden richards eat bulaga facebook Image Credit: @angpoetnyo Instagram

A lot of AlDub nation members assumed that AlDub may just want to have some privacy. Like their time in Como, Italy, both of them may have lots of private pictures together which they decided not to release to the public.

Alden left earlier and may be bound for Paris, if rumors are true that he will attend the Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding this September.

Baeby Baste with Alden Richards with suitcases in tow at Oita Japan aldub scoopers aldub facebook maichard aldub instagram aldub nation maine mendoza maichard instagram eat bulaga august 29 2017 alden richards eat bulaga facebook Image Credit: @iambaebybaste Instagram

As to JoWaPao's absence, the three comedians have their own commitments to attend to, that's why they were not able to join the trip to Japan.
Got a comment? Drop us a message on Facebook: @Startattle
Home » Videos » IN PHOTOS: AlDub and Eat Bulaga Team in Japan vacation
More on: 