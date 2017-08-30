IN PHOTOS: AlDub and Eat Bulaga Team in Japan vacation

Image Credit: @pauleenlunasotto Instagram

AlDub and the whole team of Eat Bulaga, with the exception of JoWaPao (Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, and Paolo Ballesteros), went for a short vacation in Japan.The Eat Bulaga Dabarkads went to Minamioguni, Kumamoto in the island of Kyushu. Minamioguni is a very small town located at the Aso District, Kumamoto Prefecture. The town has a recorded population of less than 4,000 people as of October 2016.They also went around Oita, the capital city of Oita Prefecture, which is also in Kyushu.The Eat Bulaga Dabarkads, had a grand time going around the tourist spots of the island like the Kuju Flower Park and they also went on an African Safari in Oita.The vacation was a treat by Eat Bulaga's producer and big boss, Antonio P. Tuviera.Alden Richards arrived a day later due to a prior commitment.After Alden's arrival in Japan, a lot of AlDub nation members expected that he and Maine will post lots of pictures with the two of them together.But a lot of them were disappointed because there were very few pictures of Alden and Maine together in one picture. Most of their pictures were group photos with Eat Bulaga Dabarkads.This fueled speculations that Alden and Maine must have an issue brewing between them. The hearts of MaiChard fans started sinking.A short video, however, caught Alden and Maine having lunch together and was posted on Ryzza Maine's IG. The video was picked up by fan page AlDub Scoopers a few hours later.A couple of hours prior to the publication of this article, Joey de Leon posted a photo which totally dispels assumptions that Alden and Maine were having problems.A lot of AlDub nation members assumed that AlDub may just want to have some privacy. Like their time in Como, Italy, both of them may have lots of private pictures together which they decided not to release to the public.Alden left earlier and may be bound for Paris, if rumors are true that he will attend the Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho wedding this September.As to JoWaPao's absence, the three comedians have their own commitments to attend to, that's why they were not able to join the trip to Japan.