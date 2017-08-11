IN PHOTOS and VIDEOS: Arci Muñoz through the years

Image Credit: @alyssamaeacielo IG
The pictures were from an event of a BPO firm which was held at the World Trade Center.
Netizens commented a lot about Arci's new look and how it has changed compared to her early years in showbiz.
We will not post the comments here, for beauty is always in the eyes of the beholder, so they say.
Just to refresh your memory, Arci has directly answered questions about plastic surgery, a couple of months before the event.
In a bloggers' conference prior to the showing of Arci's movie with Gerald Anderson titled "Can We Still Be Friends?" in June, 2017, Star Cinema news quoted Arci on her comment about cosmetic surgery: "Ako (Me) personally, I'm not against it. It's my body, and whatever is gonna make me feel more comfortable, and more confident sa aking sarili (of myself)...I'll do it."
But she also said during the press con that she had not done any cosmetic surgery to achieve a pouty look. She explained that she only overlines her lips to make it look better.
Instead of showing you Arci Muñoz before and after pictures, or speculating about whether she had a nose lift, lip enhancement, or any form of "retoke" (cosmetic or plastic surgery) or what, we are presenting here a series of pictures of Arci throughout her years in showbiz; as well as high points in her career.
So, let's trace Arci's career in pictures as far back as her StarStruck days up to the present.
Arci was introduced to the world of showbiz via GMA Network's "StarStruck" Season 3 in 2005. Named Ramona Cecilia "Arci" Muñoz, she was only 16 years old when she placed 9th on the talent show.
Image Credit: starstruckwave3, famousfix
The actress-singer won Miss International Friendship award at the Asian Supermodel Competition in 2008 and became one of the segment hosts of StarStruck V in 2009.
Image Credit: PEP, GMA Network
In 2010, Arci played the role Monique on the TV 5's "My Driver Sweet Lover". She tried to join Miss World Philippines in 2012 but backed out due to her contract commitments with TV 5.
Image Credit: islandrose, diversityhuman
Image Credit: diversityhuman, whynotcoconut
Arci had a short stint as a co-host in Willy Revillame's "Wowowin" on TV5.
Image Credit: Wowowin
Image Credit: Wowowin, Arci Munoz FB page
As lead vocalist of her band, Philia, Arci a.k.a. Mona, had memorable concerts in 2013. Philia performed at the Pulp Summer Slam 13: "Till Death Do Us Part" and at Club 7.
Image Credit: jbringas photography
Image Credit: sam coran
In the last quarter of 2014, Arci transferred to ABS-CBN. During a presscon in May, 2015, prior to the airing of Pasion de Amor, Arci told the press how a freak accident required her to undergo minor surgery.
Image Credit: Arci Munoz FB page, ABS-CBN
She said she jammed with her boyfriend for one song onstage, and when she head banged, she didn't notice the microphone stand in front of her. With her bloodied face, she was carried out of the stage and taken to a hospital.
She told PEP that she woke up while her eyelid was being stitched. She said they didn't stitch up her nose, but it was "talagang malala, so dinikit nila yan" (really bad, so they glued it).
At that time, Arci had to go undergo laser treatment to properly heal the damage caused by the freak accident. The incident caused a slight delay in the taping of Pasion de Amor.
Image Credit: @ramonathornes IG
Watch the video below as she recounted the story on Kris TV:
In this IG photo posted in December 2015, notice the long scar on the left side of Arci's nose. She hashtagged this photo with #nofilter #battlescar #scarface.
Image Credit: @ramonathornes IG
From 2015 to 2016, Arci was featured in films like "Etiquette for Mistresses", "A Second Chance", and "Always Be My Maybe". She also played the role of Gwen in "Camp Sawi", which was produced by Viva Films.
Image Credit: Viva Films
This year, Arci has starred in the films "Extra Service" and "Can We Still Be Friends" under Star Cinema.
Aside from tv series and films, Arci is also a known product endorser and a commercial model. She has graced numerous covers of top fashion and showbiz magazines in the country. In FHM Philippines' 100 Sexiest Women in the World for 2017, Arci landed on the 11th spot, slightly down from her number 7 rank in 2016.
Image Credit: Metro Magazine
Her most recent event, wherein she performed "Sweet Child of Mine" by Guns N' Roses, was at Accenture Philippines' #ShoutManila2017 last August 6. The event also featured Morissette Amon, Enrique Gil and Parokya ni Edgar.
Here are the pictures that people most reacted to, on social media:
Image Credit: @august.calinog
Image Credit: @alyssamaeacielo IG
Image Credit: @beingsmooth IG
Although some reacted negatively and some posted nasty comments, most attendees defended Arci. They said she looked "hot" and is very beautiful in person. Most of the attendees were also impressed by her performance.
Image Credit: @dxclusive IG
More than a week before the event, Arci posted her latest picture on her Instagram, which is a promo picture for the store opening of J. Cat Beauty Philippines.
Image Credit: @ramonathornes
Click HERE to go to Arci Munoz Instagram account.