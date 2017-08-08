IN PHOTOS: Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica's baby boy

Image Credit: @kylienicolepadilla IG

A Miracle in my hands.. I must've done something right in this world to deserve you.. I love you ❤️ A post shared by Aljur Abrenica (@ajabrenica) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

Father and son bonding while they let mommy sleep. A post shared by bulldog (@kylienicolepadilla) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

The newest showbiz celebrity baby is making waves on the internet as his famous parents proudly shared his pictures on social media.Alas Joaquin, the baby boy of actress Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica, is getting a lot of praise from netizens for his handsome features.Born August 4, at 10:31 pm, Alas was brought into the world "after four days of hard labor", according to mom Kylie Nicole Padilla. He is 7.5 pounds and is undoubtedly a cutie pie, that netizens couldn't help but gush over him.Proud father Aljur is apparently overwhelmed by his firstborn, his love for his son is showing through all their photos together.Kylie for her part, seems so amused as she looks at Aljur and Alas together. She also said she "fell in love all over again", with her son Alas.Here are some more photos of Kylie and Aljur and their baby boy, Alas:Watch how Aljur takes care of his baby boy while Kylie sleeps: