IN PHOTOS: Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica's baby boy

The newest showbiz celebrity baby is making waves on the internet as his famous parents proudly shared his pictures on social media.

Kylie Padilla Aljur Abrenica baby son Alas Joaquin Abrenica child firstborn of proud new parentsImage Credit: @kylienicolepadilla IG

Alas Joaquin, the baby boy of actress Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica, is getting a lot of praise from netizens for his handsome features.

READ It's a baby girl for Vic and Pauleen Sotto, and her pet name is 'Jessica'

Born August 4, at 10:31 pm, Alas was brought into the world "after four days of hard labor", according to mom Kylie Nicole Padilla. He is 7.5 pounds and is undoubtedly a cutie pie, that netizens couldn't help but gush over him.


READ Beyoncé pregnancy post gains almost 10 million likes on Instagram

Proud father Aljur is apparently overwhelmed by his firstborn, his love for his son is showing through all their photos together.

Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica baby boy son named Alas Joaquin Abrenica new parents firstbornImage Credit: @kylienicolepadilla IG

READ Jake Ejercito's touching message on IG confirms he is the father of Ellie

Kylie for her part, seems so amused as she looks at Aljur and Alas together. She also said she "fell in love all over again", with her son Alas.

Kylie Padilla with baby boy son Alas Joaquin Abrenica father Aljur Abrenica shared on Kylie Padilla InstagramImage Credit: @kylienicolepadilla IG

READ The story behind Dr. Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's biological child

Here are some more photos of Kylie and Aljur and their baby boy, Alas:

A Miracle in my hands.. I must've done something right in this world to deserve you.. I love you ❤️

A post shared by Aljur Abrenica (@ajabrenica) on



Aljur Abrenica with baby boy Alas Joaquin Abrenica son with Kylie Padilla shared on instagramImage Credit: @ajabrenica

Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica baby boy son named Alas Joaquin AbrenicaImage Credit: @kylienicolepadilla IG

Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica with son Alas Joaquin Abrenica celebrity baby boy Image Credit: @ajabrenica

Watch how Aljur takes care of his baby boy while Kylie sleeps:

Father and son bonding while they let mommy sleep.

A post shared by bulldog (@kylienicolepadilla) on

Got a comment? Drop us a message on Facebook: @Startattle
Home » Videos » IN PHOTOS: Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica's baby boy
Tags: 