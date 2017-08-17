'Kita Kita' international screening August 25, list of cinemas here

Kita Kita movie has earned PHP320 million in the Philippines so far, making it the highest-earning indie film to date.
Image Credit: Kita Kita FB Page
The rom-com film starring Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez, has now surpassed the record held by the historical biopic, Heneral Luna, which earned PHP257 million at the box office.
Produced by Piolo Pascual's Spring Films together with Viva Films, the sleeper hit will start its international screening on August 25.
The blockbuster indie film will be initially shown in almost 50 cinemas in selected states of the U.S.
In the promo videos, lead stars Alessandra and Empoy, now popularly known as the Alempoy tandem, gave the initial list of cinemas where the Kita Kita movie will be shown.
Here's the list of cinemas/venues for the international screening of Kita Kita (arranged alphabetically):
ALASKA
Anchorage 16+XD
ARIZONA
Westgate 20
CALIFORNIA
Los Angeles
Cerritos Stadium 10
Ontario Palace Stadium 22
West Covina Stadium 18
Cinemark Carson
Cinemark North Hollywood
Burbank 30
Cinemark 16
Orange Stadium Promenade
Puente Hills 20
Orange 30
Century River Park 16
Sacramento
Elk Grove Laguna
San Diego
Mira Mesa Stadium 17
Plaza Bonita 14
Classic Mission Marketplace 13
San Francisco
Century Tanforan 20
Milpitas Great Mall 20
Union City 25
Vallejo 14
Reno Parklane 16
Salinas Northridge 14
Roseville 14
Daly City 20
San Francisco Centre 9
Richmond Hilltop 16
CHICAGO
Century Stratford Square
Woodridge 18
FLORIDA
Cinemark Orlando
Paradise 24
West Shore 14
GUAM
Megaplex 14
HAWAII
Dole Cannery Stadium 18
LAS VEGAS, NV
Village Square Stadium 18
Century Orleans 18
NEW JERSEY
Jersey Gardens 20
SEATTLE - TACOMA
Parkway Plaza Stadium 12
TEXAS
Dallas
Dollar Movies 16
Legacy 24+XD
Hollywood 17
Grapevine
Dine-In Grapevine Mills 30
Houston
Tinseltown 290 16 XD
Studio 30 Houston
Pflugerville
Tinselton 20+XD
WASHINGTON
Egyptian 24+XD
Military Circle 18
Century Capital Mall 14
Watch the promo videos of Alempoy for Kita Kita movie international screening
The romantic comedy film is written and directed by actress-filmmaker and theater director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, who is best known for the films "Ang Huling Cha-Cha ni Anita", "Lorna", and "Ang Paghihintay sa Bulong".
Tags: Alaska, Alessandra De Rossi, Arizona, California, Chicago, Empoy Marquez, Florida, Guam, Hawaii, Kita Kita, Kita Kita Movie, Las Vegas, New Jersey, News, Piolo Pascual, Seattle, Texas, Videos, Washington
Washington ▸ 'Kita Kita' international screening August 25, list of cinemas here | 'Kita Kita' international screening August 25, list of cinemas here | See the list of cinemas and venues where the Kita Kita movie will have its international screening. Know how much Kita Kita has earned at the box office.
'Kita Kita' international screening August 25, list of cinemas here
Got a comment? Drop us a message on Facebook: @Startattle
Home » Washington » 'Kita Kita' international screening August 25, list of cinemas hereTags: Alaska, Alessandra De Rossi, Arizona, California, Chicago, Empoy Marquez, Florida, Guam, Hawaii, Kita Kita, Kita Kita Movie, Las Vegas, New Jersey, News, Piolo Pascual, Seattle, Texas, Videos, Washington