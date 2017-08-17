'Kita Kita' international screening August 25, list of cinemas here

Kita Kita movie has earned PHP320 million in the Philippines so far, making it the highest-earning indie film to date.

Kita Kita movie Alessandra de Rossi Empoy Marquez Piolo Pascual KZ Tandingan International Screening in Alaska California Texas Guam Washington Seattle Chicago Florida Hawaii Arizona Las Vegas New JerseyImage Credit: Kita Kita FB Page

The rom-com film starring Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez, has now surpassed the record held by the historical biopic, Heneral Luna, which earned PHP257 million at the box office.

Produced by Piolo Pascual's Spring Films together with Viva Films, the sleeper hit will start its international screening on August 25.

The blockbuster indie film will be initially shown in almost 50 cinemas in selected states of the U.S.

In the promo videos, lead stars Alessandra and Empoy, now popularly known as the Alempoy tandem, gave the initial list of cinemas where the Kita Kita movie will be shown.

Here's the list of cinemas/venues for the international screening of Kita Kita (arranged alphabetically):

ALASKA
Anchorage 16+XD

ARIZONA
Westgate 20

CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles
Cerritos Stadium 10
Ontario Palace Stadium 22
West Covina Stadium 18
Cinemark Carson
Cinemark North Hollywood
Burbank 30
Cinemark 16
Orange Stadium Promenade
Puente Hills 20
Orange 30
Century River Park 16

Sacramento
Elk Grove Laguna

San Diego
Mira Mesa Stadium 17
Plaza Bonita 14
Classic Mission Marketplace 13

San Francisco
Century Tanforan 20
Milpitas Great Mall 20
Union City 25
Vallejo 14
Reno Parklane 16
Salinas Northridge 14
Roseville 14
Daly City 20
San Francisco Centre 9
Richmond Hilltop 16

CHICAGO
Century Stratford Square
Woodridge 18

FLORIDA
Cinemark Orlando
Paradise 24
West Shore 14

GUAM
Megaplex 14

HAWAII
Dole Cannery Stadium 18

LAS VEGAS, NV
Village Square Stadium 18
Century Orleans 18

NEW JERSEY
Jersey Gardens 20

SEATTLE - TACOMA
Parkway Plaza Stadium 12

TEXAS

Dallas
Dollar Movies 16
Legacy 24+XD
Hollywood 17

Grapevine
Dine-In Grapevine Mills 30

Houston
Tinseltown 290 16 XD
Studio 30 Houston

Pflugerville
Tinselton 20+XD

WASHINGTON
Egyptian 24+XD
Military Circle 18
Century Capital Mall 14

Watch the promo videos of Alempoy for Kita Kita movie international screening





The romantic comedy film is written and directed by actress-filmmaker and theater director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, who is best known for the films "Ang Huling Cha-Cha ni Anita", "Lorna", and "Ang Paghihintay sa Bulong".
