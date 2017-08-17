'Kita Kita' international screening August 25, list of cinemas here

Image Credit: Kita Kita FB Page

movie has earned PHP320 million in the Philippines so far, making it the highest-earning indie film to date.The rom-com film starringand, has now surpassed the record held by the historical biopic,, which earned PHP257 million at the box office.Produced by Piolo Pascual's Spring Films together with Viva Films, the sleeper hit will start its international screening on August 25.The blockbuster indie film will be initially shown in almost 50 cinemas in selected states of the U.S.In the promo videos, lead stars Alessandra and Empoy, now popularly known as the Alempoy tandem, gave the initial list of cinemas where the Kita Kita movie will be shown.Here's the(arranged alphabetically):Anchorage 16+XDWestgate 20Cerritos Stadium 10Ontario Palace Stadium 22West Covina Stadium 18Cinemark CarsonCinemark North HollywoodBurbank 30Cinemark 16Orange Stadium PromenadePuente Hills 20Orange 30Century River Park 16Elk Grove LagunaMira Mesa Stadium 17Plaza Bonita 14Classic Mission Marketplace 13Century Tanforan 20Milpitas Great Mall 20Union City 25Vallejo 14Reno Parklane 16Salinas Northridge 14Roseville 14Daly City 20San Francisco Centre 9Richmond Hilltop 16Century Stratford SquareWoodridge 18Cinemark OrlandoParadise 24West Shore 14Megaplex 14Dole Cannery Stadium 18Village Square Stadium 18Century Orleans 18Jersey Gardens 20Parkway Plaza Stadium 12Dollar Movies 16Legacy 24+XDHollywood 17Dine-In Grapevine Mills 30Tinseltown 290 16 XDStudio 30 HoustonTinselton 20+XDEgyptian 24+XDMilitary Circle 18Century Capital Mall 14Watch the promo videos of Alempoy for Kita Kita movie international screeningThe romantic comedy film is written and directed by actress-filmmaker and theater director, who is best known for the films "Ang Huling Cha-Cha ni Anita", "Lorna", and "Ang Paghihintay sa Bulong".