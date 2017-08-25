Kris Aquino meets Willie Revillame, calls him 'future Boss'

Image Credit: @krisaquino Instagram
The Queen of All Media will most probably have a show with "Wowowin" tv host and producer, Wille Revillame.
Details are still under wraps, but there are only two options we can think of: Either Kris and Wille will co-host a new show, or Willie will produce a tv program for Kris.
Kris shared the new development in her career on social media. On Facebook and Instagram, Kris posted a photo of her meeting with Willie, and wrote "I had a productive 5 hour meeting w/my future BOSS & his core staff. Exciting times ahead. Good night. ❤️❤️❤️""
The two met at Edsa Shangri-La on August 24.
According to an exclusive interview with pep, Willie revealed his willingness to help Kris to go back on television.
Pep quoted Willie as saying " Tutulungan ko talaga siya...Hindi dahil sa ano pa man, dahil mahal ko siya, dahil anak siya ni Tita Cory, dahil mabuti siya na tao." (I will really help her. Not because of anything but because I love her, because she is the child of Tita Cory, because she is a good person.)
Willie said in the same interview that both he and Kris are misinterpreted; yet their shows have good ratings and people watch them just the same. Which he said, is what's important.
He said he also advised Kris frankly, that if she wants to come back on tv, she has to humble herself.
It could be recalled that Willie himself used to be a talent of ABS-CBN, moving out from the network in 2010. He started working with GMA Network only in 2015, after a brief stint at TV5.
Kris, on the other hand, left ABS-CBN for good in March 2016.
But both of them had been with GMA Network in the early part of their careers. Kris co-hosted Startalk with Boy Abunda and Lolit Solis in the mid-1990s while Willie started on Lunch Date in the early 1980s, with Randy Santiago.
After ABS-CBN, Kris ventured into digital projects in collaboration Tony Tuviera's APT Entertainment.
Her initial project was a series of interviews with Queen of Dubmash, Maine Mendoza. The 3-part interview gained a total of more than 3.4 million views on Facebook.
Kris featured her various trips, the Kris List, and interviews with other celebrities on her Facebook page and on her channel on YouTube.
In case you're wondering, the new deal with Willie Revillame will likely not affect her relationship with APT Entertainment.
Tony Tuviera said in a previous interview with pep.ph that APT has not signed a formal management contract with Kris. Tuviera said back then that they were only involved with the digital projects of Kris.
Although reactions are mixed on Kris Aquino's latest move, most are in agreement that the partnership of Willie and Kris would be beneficial for both of them.
What people say on Facebook about the future projects of Kris and Willie:
Francis Valmoria: I have always been a believer of Kris and Willie tandem be it on TV or in films. Bravo, such is a hallmark tandem which holds so much promise and is a welcome respite in the showbiz or entertainment industry. Superbly exciting, can't wait to see both, really, WOW TV!
Dagunton Mercado: I'm beginning to like Willie. Maybe this is one of the best decisions he has ever made. He chose wisely! Start of a greater career for both of you!
Glenor de Perio: No to Kris working with willie r. pls. solo show of Kris big YES!
Arminda Delos Santos: Id be happy to see you again on TV ms kris ! But i wish na (for a) solo tv show...
Eve Raymundo Heinen: Nice Kris..wow ka tandem mo si (you're now in tandem with) willie revillame very nice .
Josh Reyes Cuenca: Excited much for this tandem!
Esmeralda Budden: Wow this is excellent team up Bravo
Jane Cuebas: THE QUEEN OF ALL MEDIA IS BACK!!!!I LOVEit....
