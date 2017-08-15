La Luna Sangre: Kathryn Bernardo does her own action scenes, no double

It was recently revealed by action scene directors of La Luna Sangre that Kathryn Bernardo does her own fight scenes in the top-rating tv series.

Kathryn Bernardo as Malia in La Luna Sangre Episode 8 August 15 2017Image Credit: @ABS-CBN Entertainment

Wang Yang Bin and Lester Pimentel were both impressed by Daniel Padilla and Kathryn and described both as "fast learners!"

ABS-CBN showbiz reporter MJ Felipe tweeted that stunts director Lester said,"We use a double to guide Kathryn in the action scenes, tapos siya na ang gumagawa ng lahat (then, she's the one who does it all), no double."

An avid follower of the series knows that Kathryn is involved in a lot of fight scenes in La Luna Sangre even in its earlier episodes.

Kathryn already had lots of encounters with the enemies, who are mostly vampire minions of Supremo Richard Gutierrez. So does Daniel, who seem so adept with his spear.

To know that Kathryn, either as Malia or Miyo, does not use any double for the actual fight scenes is quite refreshing for a young star. That just shows how devoted she is to her craft.

As the series continues, KathNiel fans expect more elaborate and heart-pounding action scenes, especially when Malia starts to develop more of her powers.

Watch Kathryn Bernardo in her most memorable fight scenes in 'La Luna Sangre'


La Luna Sangre: Malia fights for her life | EP 8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKVeDsgI25QLa Luna Sangre: Malia fights for her life | EP 8https://i.ytimg.com/vi/LKVeDsgI25Q/hqdefault.jpgJun 29, 2017

La Luna Sangre: Malia's encounter with Lemuel | EP 27
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-j72TjhOmdULa Luna Sangre: Malia's encounter with Lemuel | EP 27https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-j72TjhOmdU/hqdefault.jpgJul 26, 2017

La Luna Sangre: Miyo's fighting skills | EP 33
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkuvOnbBn_YLa Luna Sangre: Miyo's fighting skills | EP 33https://i.ytimg.com/vi/FkuvOnbBn_Y/hqdefault.jpgAug.3, 2017
