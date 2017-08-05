Lea Salonga says her tweet is not about Sharon Cuneta or Sarah G

Image Credit: @thevoiceteensabscbn

Image Credit: @MsLeaSalonga Twitter

Image Credit: @thevoiceteensabscbn IG

Image Credit: @MsLeaSalonga

Image Credit: @MsLeaSalonga Twitter

Image Credit: @MsLeaSalonga Twitter

A cryptic tweet by, less than a day after "", created some buzz among fans ofandOn July 31, Lea tweeted "There is a big difference between real humility and false modesty. It takes just a little discernment to figure out which is which."Thinking that it was meant for one of the other coaches of The Voice Teens, a follower replied by posting a picture of Sarah Geronimo and asked if Lea was referring to her.Lea answered that it's not Sarah. She said, "Not her. She really is down to earth and very sweet. I don't time my posts with stuff close by . I comment on things far away."Grace Meg Jose, with handle @Zaquitos asked why Lea posted the cryptic post after the Grand Finals, did something happen?The Tony-award winner replied, "Grand Finals is done, so other things are now entering my head. Wala lang (Nothing, really), something that lingered after a convo with friends a few days ago".That means, the thought was in her mind prior to The Voice Teens Grand Finale.On August 1, a fan named Kathleen Richardson asked Lea directly if there is an issue between her and Sharon. She answered "No, of course not."Then, a follower named Mimi asked Lea on August 3, if it was Sharon who was alluded to in Lea's controversial tweet and like Kathleen, also asked if there's an issue between them.Lea's answer was simple, "It's not her".But some fans continued to assume it was Sharon whom Lea pointed to in her tweet, probably because of some misleading videos that are circulating online.In the said edited video, Lea and Sharon can be seen hugging each other. Sarah was at the back, smiling and looking at them. The two seemed not to mind her presence. Some videos uploaded on YouTube cut the video at that point, making it appear like Lea and Sharon snubbed Sarah.When in fact they did not. A full video showed Lea hugging Sarah a bit later. And then Sharon hugged Sarah, too.Reacting to the maliciously edited video, Lea had this to say: "Clearly whoever made that is insane. I hugged EVERYONE. Haist. #FakeNews."According to MJ de Leon, the BTS happened before the winners were announced, not during the announcement of the winner of "The Voice Teens", which the edited video implied.Watch the full video below and notice how close the coaches of The Voice Teens really are:With Lea's clarification and the raw video, it's clear there's really no issue among Lea, Sharon, and Sarah.